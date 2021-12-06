Five Reasons Wicked is spellbinding!

Posted on 6 December 2021

From Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth ; to Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker, iconic names have emerged from this musical. In its current run at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, Laura Pick and Sophie Evans portray the leading roles of Elphaba and Glinda.

Wicked is a must-see for all the family, being one of the most popular West End musicals, Wicked has just celebrated its spellbinding 15th anniversary at the Apollo Victoria Theatre . To this day it still holds the title of the most swank-i-fied show in town.

The Costumes

Created by the talented Susan Hilferty, designed originally for Broadway's Gershwin Theatre in New York. In total, she made over 200 costumes and over 400 accessories for every character throughout the show, frequently different for every number. It is no surprise that she won a Tony award in 2004 for Best Costume Design. They are stunning with all the different shades of green helping to convey Oz and Elphaba's journey.

The Stage

You will be amazed when walking into the Apollo Victoria. You may notice a smoking Dragon as you enter, pay close attention as it is very special and such a big part of the story. Once the show begins you are mesmerised by the floating bubble used for Glinda the Good Witch. It does not end there! Be transported to the city of Oz with this wonderful stage production and to find out more you will have to travel by bubble down to the Apollo Victoria.

The Story

The story is a prequel to the classic original; The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Where we find out what really happens before Dorothy dropped in. Following the story of Elphaba (The Wicked Witch of The West) and Glinda Upland (The Good Witch) of when they were at school together. Learning the powers of sorcery and wanting a chance with the great and powerful Wizard. Follow their journey as they end up forming a special friendship and changing their ways for the better.

The Songs

Wicked has some of the most iconic songs in any musical. Written by award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz, it includes famous hits such as its showstopper; 'Defying Gravity'. Take a trip to the Emerald City, where everything is green with its Ozmopolitan hit; in 'One Short Day'. Be swept away in the Oz Dust Ball Room, as you will be 'Dancing Through Life' and learn about the meaning of friendship with the very emotional finale; 'For Good'. Don't get the references? Then you will have to see the show as you are missing out!

The Movie

It is finally happening! After waiting so long for the official announcement of the movie, we finally have a cast announcement. The UK's very own Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba and Ariana Grande will star as Glinda. Fans have waited years for this moment and now is the most important time to see this West End musical, so you can be prepared to see it on the big screen.



The show is 2 hours and 45 minutes and plays at the Apollo Victoria Theatre. A truly magical experience.