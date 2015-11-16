Forty-Second Boy To Play Iconic Title Role In Billy Elliot At The Victoria Palace Theatre Nov 16, 2015 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous Billy Elliot the Musical today (16 November 2015) welcomes Euan Garrett, 12 years old from East Lothian, Scotland, who will make his West End stage debut at the Victoria Palace Theatre as the forty-second boy to play the title role in the iconic British musical in London. Also joining the cast today is Matthew Seadon-Young who will play Billy’s older brother Tony.

Now in its eleventh year in the West End, Billy Elliot the Musical is currently booking at the Victoria Palace Theatre until 17 December 2016. In addition, the first UK and Ireland tour of Billy Elliot the Musical will begin in February 2016 at the Theatre Royal Plymouth.



Euan Garrett makes his West End debut in the role of Billy Elliot. His previous performance credits include Matthew Bourne’s Lord of the Flies at the Theatre Royal Glasgow, Lorent's Rapunzel at the Edinburgh Festival Theatre and the Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker. Euan trained at the Dunbar School of Dancing and is a Scottish Ballet Junior Associate. He is a keen runner and has competed for his country in national events. He is also a student of Shotokan karate and has attained his brown and white belts (3rd kyu).



Matthew Seadon-Young’s (Tony) most recent theatre credits include the ENO’s production of Sweeney Todd and Urinetown at the Apollo Theatre. His other theatre credits include The Architects, a Shunt event at the Biscuit Factory in Bermondsey, School For Scandal for the Theatre Royal Bath, She Stoops To Conquer for the National Theatre and Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre. Seadon-Young’s film credits include Pride and Les Misérables. He has also performed at the 2015 BBC Proms and in the Les Misérables ensemble at the 2013 Oscars Ceremony.



Set in a northern mining town, against the background of the 1984/’85 miners’ strike, Billy’s journey takes him out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.



Billy Elliot the Musical has now been seen by over 10.5 million people worldwide and has played on five continents. Productions have previously been staged on Broadway, in Sydney, Melbourne, Chicago, Toronto, Seoul, South Korea, the Netherlands and São Paulo, Brazil where the North American touring production finished its spectacular run. Further international productions are planned including the first Japanese language production which will open in Tokyo in 2017. Billy Elliot the Musical is the winner of over 80 awards internationally, including ten Tony Awards on Broadway and five Oliviers. In total, ninety boys have now played the iconic role on stage across the globe.



Ruthie Henshall and Deka Walmsley lead the adult cast in the West End as Mrs Wilkinson and Dad respectively in Billy Elliot. They are joined by Matthew Seadon-Young as Tony, Gillian Elisa as Grandma, Howard Crossley as George, Claudia Bradley as Dead Mum, Phil Snowden as Mr Braithwaite and James Butcher as Older Billy. Ensemble members are Craig Armstrong, Richard Ashton, James Ballanger, David Bardsley, Paul Basleigh, Rachel Bingham, Lucinda Collins, Peter Cork, Scott Cripps, Robbie Durham, Ross Finnie, Lee Hoy, Ruri James, Ben Redfern, Charlotte Riby, Mike Scott, Sharon Sexton, Wendy Somerville, Spencer Stafford, David Stoller and Kerry Washington.



Euan Garrett (12 years old from East Lothian, Scotland) joins Brodie Donougher (12 years old from Blackpool), Thomas Hazelby (11 years old from Doncaster) and Nat Sweeney (13 years old from Birmingham) to alternate the title role of Billy Elliot. Tomi Fry (13 years old from Swindon), Nathan Jones (12 years old from Northumberland) and Bradley Mayfield (11 years old from South Yorkshire) play the role of Billy’s best friend Michael. Beatrice Bartley (11 years old from Durham), Hollie Jayne Creighton (10 years old from Sunderland) and Connie Fisher (11 years old from North Yorkshire) alternate the role of Debbie.



Billy Elliot the Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre is brought to life by the multiple award-winning creative team behind the film including writer Lee Hall (book and lyrics), director Stephen Daldry, and choreographer, Peter Darling, joined by Elton John who composed the show’s score. The production features scenic design by Ian MacNeil, the associate director is Julian Webber, costume design is by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Rick Fisher and sound design by Paul Arditti. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Martin Koch.