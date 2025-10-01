From Laughter to Tears: West End Shows That Impacted Our Team The Most
Published on 1 October 2025
Theatre isn’t just a night out—it’s a source of joy, reflection, and emotional connection. Our recent research into the Emotional Impact of Theatre found that regular theatre-goers are nearly twice as likely to leave a show feeling joyful, inspired, or emotionally moved compared to the general public. For many, theatre provides a rare opportunity to disconnect from screens, process complex emotions, and share meaningful conversations. It’s no surprise, then, that certain shows leave a lasting mark on our hearts and minds.
Here’s a selection of West End productions that have resonated deeply with our team:
Hay: I’m picking The Curious Case of Benjamin Button as it was such a rollercoaster. Won’t lie, I ricocheted between laughter and tears the whole way through.
Jade: The Great Gatsby – I left that show with the biggest smile on my face. It was breathtaking and was what I call an all rounder! Everything you could dream of from a big scale musical - Gatsby had it! And then some!
Grant: Yerma at the Young Vic starring Billie Piper (2016). I've never seen anything like it. It hit me hard emotionally. It's available to watch on the NT Home player.
Tess: I was an emotional wreck for hours after seeing Standing at the Sky's Edge back in Sheffield - very moving indeed.
Jerome: The Little Big Things - such a powerful story and hits you hard.
Evelina: Neither of mine are joyful. Grief is the Thing with Feathers with Cillian Murphy at the Barbican has always stuck with me – his performance took me from chills to laughs on an emotional rollercoaster. And Baby Reindeer at the Bush was super tense and raw, I remember feeling angry and shaken all the way through.
Viv: The Years for me! I saw it 3 times and it made me more emotional each time tbh. It focused on huge social changes as well as the shifts in a woman’s life over time, and I found that having five women play one role at different stages of their lives is really special. Also shoutout to RENT lol I can't listen to the soundtrack without crying about Jonathan Larson passing away before he got to see what his show became.
Joseph: Good Night, Oscar - it was as if Sean Hayes was Oscar Levant. His mannerisms, delivery of the lines, movement across the stage, piano playing and acting skills were 10/10! I have never seen a performance like it. I couldn't stop thinking about it for days after and recommended it to everyone.
Hay: Oh actually I have a second one, Shifters. It’s a raw, poetic exploration of love, loss, and the weight of memory. Dre and Des reconnect years after a breakup, and the chemistry between them is electric. The writing, direction, and performances are all top-tier. It’s a love story that stays with you - holding out the heart like a six-ounce sirloin. I remember walking into Pret afterwards and practically bawling into my Prosciutto Mac and Cheese. Weep!
The emotional impact of theatre is vast, as our research shows: it uplifts, challenges, comforts, and sparks conversation long after the curtain falls. Whether it’s the catharsis of revisiting a favourite show, the laughter and tears of a powerful story, or the sheer joy of live performance, these productions remind us why theatre matters—not just as entertainment, but as emotional infrastructure for our lives.
For more on the emotional power of theatre, see our previous articles: the digested research report, 13 motivational musical theatre moments that lift the spirit, and the full spectrum of emotionally impactful West End shows
By Hay Brunsdon
I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.