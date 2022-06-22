Frozen announces new West End cast

Posted on 22 June 2022

Disney’s Frozen the musical will soon be heading into the second year of its hugely successful run at the West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane . The London production has announced it will be extending its run to March 2023. New tickets for Frozen musical will be available to book through us from tomorrow, Thursday 23 June 2022, 24 hours ahead of the general onsale. Along with the announcement of the extension comes the new company, seeing remaining and new cast members.

New Frozen London cast

Samantha Barks will continue to play Elsa in Frozen and will be joined by Emily Lane, who is currently second cover Anna. Lane will take over the role full time from 28 September 2022. Also joining the cast on that date will be Djavan van de Fliert who will take over the role of Kristoff.

Continuing in the show will be Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Oliver Ormson as Hans, Richard Frame as Duke of Weselton with Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall who alternate in the role of Sven. Further company that will remain are Justin-Lee Jones, Jacqui Sanchez as Queen Iduna, Jak Skelly as Oaken/Bishop, Kerry Spark as King Agnarr and Jeremy Batt, Laura Emmitt, Matt Gillett, Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.

The company will be complete by Rhianne Alleyne, Danny Becker, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Harriet Samuels, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Caitlin Tipping, and Rodney Vubya.

Frozen musical creative team

Disney’s Frozen the musical has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a book by Jennifer Lee, and is directed by Michael Grandage. There is choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

About the Frozen stage musical

Based on the beloved animated film of the same name, Frozen the musical brings the story of Elsa and Anna live to the West End stage, in the most heart-melting and magical way. Discover the enchanting tale you know and love, in a whole new light, complete with all your favourite characters, songs and spectacular surprises.

More Frozen London tickets to be released!

Tickets for Frozen at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane are now booking from £30. New Frozen tickets will be available from tomorrow morning and will be booking through to March 2023.