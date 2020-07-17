Menu
Frozen The Musical Tickets at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

Frozen The Musical is set for a West End transfer in Spring 2021!

Important information

Child policy
Recommended for ages 6+. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted.
Running time
2hr 30min (inc interval)
Performance dates
2 April 2021 - 24 October 2021
Content
This production uses smoke, haze and strobe lights.
Special notice
Please note. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Please note that everyone must be able to sit in their own seat and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat with an adult over the age of 18.

Who appears in Frozen The Musical

Anthony Harvey

Samantha Barks
Stephanie McKeon

Frozen The Musical news

West End musical Frozen announces additional casting and new opening date 17/7/2020, 1.20pm
Musicals for The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, and more now in the works by Disney 15/5/2020, 4.50pm
Stephanie McKeon to play Anna opposite Samantha Barks in Frozen West End production 10/4/2020, 2.01pm
Refurbishment works on Theatre Royal Drury Lane halted, Frozen still expected to open as planned 27/3/2020, 2.30pm

