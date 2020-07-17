Frozen and Frozen 2 now available to stream on Disney Plus! Subscribe to Disney+ here to begin watching





Frozen The Musical in London at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane ! Tickets coming soon!

Will UK audiences have long to wait for Frozen tickets? NO! Is Frozen The Musical transferring to the West End? YES! Broadway's smash hit Frozen is officially transferring to London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Spring 2021 following the venue's ambitious £45 million refurbishment.

The magical world of Arendelle comes to life with all of your favourite characters and songs to tell a story of love, hope and knowing yourself. Watch as the sisters who melted the hearts of people around the world cast their spell on the West End. Your favourite songs from the film combined with a brand new score from Grammy® and Academy-Award®-winning 'Let It Go' songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The set design, special effects and costumes come together in a breathtaking wonderland experience, the likes of which you've come to expect from the producers of such other Disney stage productions as The Lion King and Aladdin.

When do London Frozen tickets go on sale?

Frozen The Musical tickets are expected to go on general sale very soon at a box office near you. To keep up to date on the latest information about Frozen, keep checking back with us and subscribe to our newsletter to be informed when Frozen tickets become available to the general public.

Frozen film vs. musical

Based on Disney's international box office sensation, Frozen The Musical brings your favourite characters back to the stage with even more songs and stories for you to fall in love with all over again.

The 2013 film had 7 original songs, including fan favourites 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' and 'Let it Go', when the film was adapted for the stage, the award-winning husband and wife team who provided the music and lyrics for the film came back to the table. Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Coco, Up Here, Winnie the Pooh) and Robert Lopez (The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q) created 12 more original songs for the Broadway musical.

The songs mostly focus on deepening the relationships between your favourite characters. The arrangements and songs from the Broadway show will be used in the West End debut of Frozen plus there have been talks of adapting and tweaking the show prior to its arrival in London.

Frozen The Musical cast

West End fans of the hit Broadway musical were anxiously awaiting the show's original London cast of Frozen and now the news has finally arrived! Set to join the previously announced Samantha Barks as Elsa and the later confirmed Stephanie McKeon as Anna next spring are Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Emily-Mae as Bulda, Gabriel Mokake as King Agnarr, Jacqui Sanchez as Queen Iduna, Jak Skelly as Oaken/Bishop, Joshua St. Clair as Pabbie, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall alternating the role of Sven, Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff, Oliver Ormson as Hans, and Richard Frame as Weselton.

They are joined by ensemble members Anna Woodside, Cameron Burt, Danielle Fiamanya, Emily Lane, Hannah Fairclough, Isabel Snaas, Jacob Maynard, Jake Small, Jason Leigh Winter, Jemma Revell, Jeremy Batt, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Justin-Lee Jones, Laura Emmitt, Lauren Chia, Leisha Mollyneaux, Matt Gillett, Monica Swayne, and Sarah O'Connor.

Frozen Theatre Royal Drury Lane tickets thawing out soon!

