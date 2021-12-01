Full cast announced for The Da Vinci Code

Posted on 1 December 2021

Based on the best-selling novel by Dan Brown and the blockbuster hit that captivated the world, The Da Vinci Code is coming to the stage in an epic adaptation. The play is coming to Bromley’s Churchill Theatre for a strictly limited run starring Nigel Harman and directed by Luke Sheppard . Full casting for the production has just been announced ahead of the first preview in early 2022.

The Da Vinci Code cast

The cast of The Da Vinci Code will star the previously announced Nigel Harman (Eastenders, Downton Abbey) as Robert Langdon, Danny John-Jules (Red Dwarf, Death in Paradise) as Sir Leigh Teabing and Hannah Rose Caton as Sophie Neveu. Joining them will be Basienka Blake as Vernet, Alasdair Buchan as Remy, Alpha Kargbo as Fache, Joshua Lacy as Silas, Leigh Lothian as Colette/Sophie understudy, Andrew Lewis as Sauniere, and Debra Michaels as Sandrine/Grandmother.

The Da Vinci Code creative team

The world premiere of The Da Vinci Code is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff (Flowers for Mrs Harris), and Duncan Abel (The Girl on the Train). The production will be directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, West End and RENT, Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre). There will be set and costume design by David Woodhead, video design by Andrzej Goulding, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, lighting design by Lizzie Powell, with Stuart Burg CDG as casting director.

Director Luke Sheppard about The Da Vinci Code

Luke Sheppard said:

“Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn. Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel’s brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery.”

Tickets for The Da Vinci Code are now booking!

The first-ever stage adaption of The Da Vinci Code will be at Churchill Theatre in Bromley from 10 January to 15 January 2022. Don’t miss out on the world premiere of the epic thriller that has gripped the world.