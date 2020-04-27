Gary Barlow confirms Take That musical "The Band" to be made into a film Apr 27, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Band is set to get the full Hollywood treatment with Take That's Gary Barlow set to star. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.

Take That musical The Band movie now in the works

Last Friday, Take That member Gary Barlow confirmed on Twitter that a film version of The Band musical was indeed in the works. The news initially broke out a day before when Baz Bamigboye tweeted the film is now in pre-production and set to be called Greatest Days.

Despite the name change, the film will still be based on the stage musical The Band in which a group of schoolgirls reunite after many years apart and reminisce about the five-member boy band that formed the soundtrack to their lives and brought them closer together.

A release date for the new Take That movie, Greatest Days, will be announced in due course.

Greatest Days Take That cast and crew

The upcoming major motion picture will star Gary Barlow, however other members of Take That (Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams, Jason Orange) have yet to be confirmed and casting has yet to be announced. The film will be directed by Coky Gidroyc (How to Build a Girl) and will include a new screenplay written by playwright Tim Firth plus choreography from multi-award-winner Drew McOnie (Jesus Christ Superstar).

About The Band Take That musical

The hit Take That musical first started off as a touring production that opened in Manchester back in 2017 and quickly became the fastest-selling musical tour of all time. The Band later transferred to the West End for a critically acclaimed Christmas run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket where it played from 1 December 2018 until 12 January 2019.