Get the best Great Gatsby London tickets now and save up to £19!

The Great Gatsby masquerade ball now running in London's West End!

The gates of Gatsby's Mansion are wide open and ready to welcome you to the immersive experience of a lifetime. With the show now reimagined as an Art Deco Masquerade Ball, you can be sure this will be F Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby like you've never read, seen, or experienced it before. Put on your glad rags and get ready to party like it's 1922! You can look forward to a night of cocktails, seminal jazz, and a story that unfolds before your very eyes. Don't miss it!

Who is starring in The Great Gatsby 2020 cast?

The new, reimagined, socially distanced immersive experience of The Great Gatsby features a talented cast that features Craig Hamilton as Gatsby, Aimee Barrett as Lucille, Alex Wingfield as Joey, Dean Graham as Tom, Hugh Stubbins as Rosy Rosenthal, Ivy Corbin as Jordan, James Lawrence as Nick, Lucas Jones as George Wilson, Lucinda Turner as Daisy, and MJ Lee as Myrtle Wilson.

What to wear? The Great Gatsby London dress code

Guest are asked to arrive to the event dressed to the nines with a fancy masquerade mask of their choice. A bespoke facemask for the even will also be available for purchase upon arrival at the Immersive LDN venue. A portion of the proceeds from facemask sales will be donated to the Theatre Artists Fund.

The Great Gatsby London discounted tickets on sale now!