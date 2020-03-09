Menu
Practise good social distancing with the new and improved 2020 Gatsby party, now a masquerade!

Important information

Age restriction

14+

Child policy
Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult who is over 18.
Running time
2 hrs 30 mins
Performance dates
1 October 2020 - 31 January 2021.
Content
Recommended for ages 14 and above.
Special notice
Please note this is an immersive theatre production without seating where guests are encouraged to walk around, mingle and have a drink. 1920s attire is welcomed, although not essential. Children under 18 MUST be accompanied by an adult who is over 18 years of age. The show is suitable for ages 14+ .

5 / 5 (30 customer reviews)

Alison Baxter

9 March

Great event and superb acting! Pity more of the audience hadn’t dressed up for the occasion. We did and were rewarded by being brought into the show. We’d definitely recommend it for others.

customer

8 March

Really enjoyed the performance, acting great, great entertainment. Great to see most made the effort to dress up. Got a bit hot in the theatre. Few more seats a. Suggestion.

New and improved, immersive Great Gatsby returns with social distancing! 3/6/2020, 2.20pm
The Great Gatsby immersive experience extends its London run through the summer! 29/1/2020, 10.55am

