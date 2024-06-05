Gillian Lynne Theatre Best seats and seating plan

Posted on 5 June 2024

The Mogul Music Hall is the first theatre known to stand on the site of the theatre we now know as the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Between 1919 and 1965 the venue was named The Winter Gardens and after major renovations became the New London Theatre in 1973. The Gillian Lynne Theatre was home to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats which was the longest running musical in West End history when the show closed in 2002. In 2018 the decision was made to rename the theatre to The Gillian Lynne Theatre, after the groundbreaking choreographer, making it the first London Theatre to ever be named after a woman.

What are the best seats at the Gillian Lynne Theatre?

The theatre's thrust stage protrudes into the auditorium meaning that the seats are on three sides surrounding the stage over the two levels of the Stalls and Dress Circle. Due to this layout some of the seats do offer a side view to the stage but all seats ensure that patrons are close to the action wherever they choose to sit.

Gillian Lynne Theatre seating plan