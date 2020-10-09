Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
London Theatres Gillian Lynne Theatre

Gillian Lynne Theatre

this modern West End theatre has been host to dramas and musicals alike.

What's on at Gillian Lynne Theatre

Gillian Lynne Theatre Seating Plan

Gillian Lynne Theatre seating plan
Getting the best seats at Gillian Lynne Theatre

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Gillian Lynne Theatre

We recommend using public transportation to reach the theatre. The nearest underground stations to Gillian Lynne Theatre (formerly the New London Theatre) are Holborn (Piccadilly/Central Lines) and Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line). The theatre is also serviced by bus lines 1, 8, 19, 25, 38, 55, 98, and 242. If arriving by train the nearest rail station is Charing Cross Station. If driving to the theatre the nearest car park is the NCP Car Park London Coven, located just around the corner from the theatre on Parker Street.

Visiting Gillian Lynne Theatre

Next available performances

TODAY is 9th July 2020

We use cookies