Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton at the Adelphi to be rescheduled May 29, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has just been announced that the new revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and Order of the Phoenix, Freedom Writers) has been postponed. The highly anticipated production was due to open at London's Adelphi Theatre on 11 August 2020 for previews. The new Hello, Dolly! dates will be announced as soon as they have been confirmed.

Imelda Staunton will definitely still be taking on the role of Dolly, it's only a matter of when, exactly.

Hello, Dolly! to open in the West End later than expected

Headlined by Imelda Staunton as Dolly Gallagher Levi and starring Jenna Russell as Irene Molloy and Andy Nyman as Horace Vandergelder, the Adelphi Theatre run of Hello, Dolly! will now start later than planned. It is unclear whether it will still open in 2020 or not until 2021. Dates will be announced as soon as they are confirmed by the producers involved.

About the Hello, Dolly! musical

Created by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street), the piece is based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker and made its world premiere on Broadway 50 years ago. The plot of Hello, Dolly! follows socialite Dolly, who attempts to find her own match made in heaven after spending a lot of time and energy helping others find love.

Hello, Dolly! musical songs

The Hello, Dolly! musical features such toe-tapping musical numbers as "It Only Takes a Moment", "Elegance", "Put On Your Sunday Clothes", "Before the Parade Passes By", "Ribbons Down My Back" and of course "Hello, Dolly!".

Hello, Dolly! musical coming soon!

The Adelphi Theatre production saw Dominic Cooke reunite with Imelda Staunton following the success of their National Theatre production of Follies (2017). Details on the newly rescheduled production — which will definitely still run — are to be announced at a later date.