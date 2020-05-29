Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
News Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton at the Adelphi to be rescheduled
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton at the Adelphi to be rescheduled

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    It has just been announced that the new revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and Order of the Phoenix, Freedom Writers) has been postponed. The highly anticipated production was due to open at London's Adelphi Theatre on 11 August 2020 for previews. The new Hello, Dolly! dates will be announced as soon as they have been confirmed.

    Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton at the Adelphi to be rescheduled
    Imelda Staunton will definitely still be taking on the role of Dolly, it's only a matter of when, exactly.

    Hello, Dolly! to open in the West End later than expected

    Headlined by Imelda Staunton as Dolly Gallagher Levi and starring Jenna Russell as Irene Molloy and Andy Nyman as Horace Vandergelder, the Adelphi Theatre run of Hello, Dolly! will now start later than planned. It is unclear whether it will still open in 2020 or not until 2021. Dates will be announced as soon as they are confirmed by the producers involved.

    About the Hello, Dolly! musical

    Created by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street), the piece is based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker and made its world premiere on Broadway 50 years ago. The plot of Hello, Dolly! follows socialite Dolly, who attempts to find her own match made in heaven after spending a lot of time and energy helping others find love.

    Hello, Dolly! musical songs

    The Hello, Dolly! musical features such toe-tapping musical numbers as "It Only Takes a Moment", "Elegance", "Put On Your Sunday Clothes", "Before the Parade Passes By", "Ribbons Down My Back" and of course "Hello, Dolly!".

    Hello, Dolly! musical coming soon!

    The Adelphi Theatre production saw Dominic Cooke reunite with Imelda Staunton following the success of their National Theatre production of Follies (2017). Details on the newly rescheduled production  which will definitely still run  are to be announced at a later date.

    📰 Get the scoop! Keep checking back on our news pages for all the latest West End and UK theatre announcements.
    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Amelie - Show tile

    Amélie London Cast Recording album to be released next week

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    It has just been announced that a London original cast recording for Amélie The Musical is set to be rele... Read more

    Joseph, Show Tile

    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat West End run rescheduled to 2021

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The highly anticipated West End return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Pallad... Read more

    Doll

    Jamie Lloyd's A Doll's House with Jessica Chastain and The Seagull with Emilia to be rescheduled

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Set to take the West End by storm backed by the star power of Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two) and Emilia Clarke (Ga... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies