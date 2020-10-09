Here Come The Boys to open at Garrick Theatre for 16-week season Oct 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Here Come The Boys featuring Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers is coming to London’s Garrick Theatre for a limited 16-week run from 27 January 2021. The dance show will feature Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima, Robin Windsor, and Karim Zeroual as host.

Featured Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers will be Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima and Robin Windsor. The four dancers will compete each night to win the hearts of the audience. The audience will vote for their favourite and they will be crowned “King of Dance”. Karim Zeroual, the Strictly 2019 Top 3 finalist, will host the show. New dancers will be announced in the lead up to the final performance to keep it fresh and interesting!

Here Come The Boys will be directed and choreographed by Gareth Walker. The dance show will begin 27 January and run until 15 May 2021 at the West End’s Garrick Theatre.

How Here Come The Boys meets Covid-regulations

London’s Garrick Theatre will have a reduced capacity in order to comply with COVID-19 Secure Guidelines for social distancing and robust risk mitigation. There will be hand sanitation stations placed throughout, face coverings, and track and trace in place. In addition, there will be temperature testing, deep cleaning and sanitation of the theatre and contactless tickets.

Here Come The Boys London tickets

