London Theatres London Palladium

London Palladium

one of the largest theatres in the West End, the London Palladium is known for hosting musicals.

What's on at London Palladium

London Palladium Seating Plan

London Palladium seating plan
Getting the best seats at London Palladium

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the London Palladium

Taking Public transportation to the theatre is recommended. The nearest tube station to London Palladium is Oxford Circus Station (Bakerloo/Central/Victoria Lines). The London Palladium is serviced by bus lines 6, 13, 23, 94, 139, and 159 from Oxford Circus (Stop RG) just round the corner on Regent Street. If driving to the theatre the nearest car park to London Palladium is the Q-Park Soho.

Visiting London Palladium

Next available performances

TODAY is 9th July 2020

