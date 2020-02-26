Hit West End musical & Juliet to make North American premiere in Toronto Feb 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali & Juliet caused a stir when it began its pre-West End run in Manchester just last year before transferring to London’s Shaftesbury Theatre where it caused a riot of rave reviews from critics, celebrities and audiences who are coming from far and wide to see. The show was recently extended; seeing tickets for & Juliet now booking until 3 October 2020. Its already huge success has seen it nominated for a landslide 13 WhatsOnStage Awards and now it’s announced to be making its North American premiere in Toronto in February 2021!

& Juliet to premiere in Toronto in 2021!

& Juliet only began performances at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre in October 2019 and yet it has already made a huge name for itself. The award-nominated production is an all-new musical and following a successful press night, it became an instant hit, having won the hearts of many since. The Shakespeare/Max Martin hybrid sounds unusual on the surface, to say the least, but it’s got a story unlike any other despite being based on characters we already know from Romeo & Juliet. Read all about why we think & Juliet is worth the hype here.

Following its undoubted triumph here in the UK, it wasn’t going to be long before it went international! & Juliet will make its North American premiere in Toronto with performances starting in February 2021 at the Mirvish Theatre. The production is likely to have a North American cast.

What is & Juliet about?

Romeo & Juliet is the most prolific tragedy from one of the greatest writers of all time, William Shakespeare. The ending is what makes the story… well, so tragic. But what if the ending was to change? What is Juliet realised she had a lot of life yet to live and doesn’t kill herself? After all, Romeo was only her first boyfriend… Go on Juliet’s journey of self-discovery along with her and her best friends and, not forgetting, accompanied by some of the greatest pop songs of the last three decades from the legend that is Max Martin.

& Juliet cast and creative team

The London & Juliet cast stars Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Oliver Tompsett as Shakespeare, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Tim Mahendran as Francois, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse and David Bedella as Lance. The cast is complete by Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerrie Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher.

& Juliet has an original book by David West Read and is directed by Luke Sheppard. It features choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young and sound design by Gavin Owen.

West End & Juliet tickets are booking until October 2020!

& Juliet tickets in London are currently booking until October 2020 and for our friends on the other side of the pond, the musical will be opening at Toronto’s Mirvish Theatre in February 2021. Information regarding tickets is yet to be released by the producers.