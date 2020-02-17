Menu
Musicals & Juliet
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    & Juliet Tickets at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London

    & Juliet

    Juliet like you've never seen her before in her West End transfer to the Shaftesbury Theatre.

    462 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    The show is recommended for ages 6+. Please note this show does contain some adult themes and language.
    Running time
    2hr 30mins with interval
    Performance dates
    2 November 2019 - 3 October 2020
    Special notice
    Please note: There will be a special SING ALONG performance on 12 May 2020.
    Access
    Signed Performance - Tuesday 21 January 2020, Captioned performance - 26 February 2020, Audio Described performance 10 March 2020

    & Juliet Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (462 customer reviews)

    Desmond Thomas Caldwell

    10 hours ago

    good, recieved by email, easy to use

    H H Jama

    17 hours ago

    An absolute blast. loved every second.

    Next Available Performances of & Juliet

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 October 2020

    & Juliet news

    Last minute: Perfect shows for Valentine’s Day 10/2/2020, 5.20pm
    & Juliet announces sing-a-long at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre this spring! 7/2/2020, 11.20am
    Max Martin musical & Juliet extends its West End run 8/1/2020, 4.20pm
    Shortlist announced for 2020 The Stage Awards 12/12/2019, 2.45pm

    Tags:

    MusicalComedyChristmasPremiereTop ShowsHot TicketsShakespeareContemporaryJukeboxStar PowerLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightOur PicksMatinee ShowMatinee MondaysMatinee TuesdaysMatinee ThursdaysMatinee FridaysMatinee SaturdayMother's Day

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies