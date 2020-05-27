Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain Part Five postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Important Notice

    Due to government guidelines regarding the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the producers of Horrible Histories have decided to reschedule performances for their latest instalment. Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain Part Five! will now run at London's Apollo Theatre in summer 2021. All current ticketholders will automatically be moved into the same seats for corresponding 2021 dates and will be contacted directly by their point of sale to confirm.

    Looks like the upcoming fifth instalment of Barmy Britain will sadly have to wait another year.

    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain Part Five! rescheduled dates announced

    The production team for the highly anticipated children's show have announced new performance dates for Part Five of their Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain series. The latest instalment was originally meant to open on Thursday, 30 July 2020 at the Apollo Theatre and run until Saturday, 29 August 2020. Now the production will open on 29 July 2021 and run until 28 August 2021, it has been confirmed. Performance times remain unchanged.

    I have a ticket to Horrible Histories and my performance has been cancelled what do I do?

    If you have a ticket to the originally scheduled 2020 run, there's no further action required on your part. You will be automatically moved into the same exacts for the same corresponding date next year. There is no need to contact your point of sale. You will be contacted very soon to confirm the new 2021 dates.

    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain Part Five! new performance schedule 2021

    Old Performance Date Show Times New Performance Date
    Thu 30 July 2020 2pm | 4pm Thu 29 July 2021
    Fri 31 July 2020 2pm | 4pm Fri 30 July 2021
    Sat 1 August 2020 11am Sat 31 July 2021
    Mon 3 August 2020 11am | 2pm Mon 2 August 2021
    Tue 4 August 2020 11am | 2pm Tue 3 August 2021
    Wed 5 August 2020 11am Wed 4 August 2021
    Thu 6 August 2020 2pm | 4pm Thu 5 August 2021
    Fri 7 August 2020 2pm | 4pm Fri 6 August 2021
    Sat 8 August 2020 11am Sat 7 August 2021
    Mon 10 August 2020 11am | 2pm Mon 9 August 2021
    Tue 11 August 2020 11am | 2pm Tue 10 August 2021
    Wed 12 August 2020 11am Wed 11 August 2021
    Thu 13 August 2020 2pm | 4pm Thu 12 August 2021
    Fri 14 August 2020 2pm | 4pm Fri 13 August 2021
    Sat 15 August 2020 11am Sat 14 August 2021
    Mon 17 August 2020 11am | 2pm Mon 16 August 2021
    Tue 18 August 2020 11am | 2pm Tue 17 August 2021
    Wed 19 August 2020 11am Wed 18 August 2021
    Thu 20 August 2020 2pm | 4pm Thu 19 August 2021
    Fri 21 August 2020 2pm | 4pm Fri 20 August 2021
    Sat 22 August 2020 11am Sat 21 August 2021
    Mon 24 August 2020 11am | 2pm Mon 23 August 2021
    Tue 25 August 2020 11am | 2pm Tue 24 August 2021
    Wed 26 August 2020 11am Wed 25 August 2021
    Thu 27 August 2020 2pm | 4pm Thu 26 August 2021
    Fri 28 August 2020 2pm | 4pm Fri 27 August 2021
    Sat 29 August 2020 11am Sat 28 August 2021

