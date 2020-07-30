Menu
Plays Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five!
    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five! Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five!

    Be on the right side of history with cheap tickets for the fifth incarnation of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Babes In Arms (18 months and under) must get a free ticket from box office on arrival
    Running time
    1hr 10min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    30 July 2020 - 29 August 2020

    Next Available Performances of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five!

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    July 2020 August 2020

    Tags:

    Play - DramaComedyFamily FriendlyChildrenPremiereClassicsHistoryCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsContemporaryBest Of BritishEducationalWest End FavouritesBest family showsBritish Classic

