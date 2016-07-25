Impossible At The Noel Coward Theatre: Light Entertainment With A Supremely Talented Cast Jul 25, 2016 | By Posted on| By Harrison Fuller Card ticks, mind reading, fire, danger and the winner of Britain’s Got Talent are just some of the acts on offer at the Noel Coward in magic show Impossible.

As well as the supremely talented and courageous cast, the audience are very much part of the evening. As soon as you arrive in the auditorium you are instantly part of the show. From filling in cards with information for a mind reader to guess, lending an illusionist a £20 or volunteering to be teleported in an electric cage, the audience play a key, but never threatening, role in the show. All of the acts that use audience members are careful to put them at their ease to ensure the best possible result and what ensues is a wonderful blend between comedy and magic that makes for an enjoyable evening.



One of the evening’s highlights is a guest slot from Lance Corporal Richard Jones, the 2016 winner of Britain’s Got Talent. When seeing him live it is easy to see why he won over the nation and won the contest, he has the charm, charisma and patter needed for a successful stage magician. The trick he did, he performed with a 6-year-old boy from the audience, endearing him more to the audience.



The best ‘trick’ of the evening, and the most daring, involved a cross bow and a blind fold. Even that is enough information to make many audience members wince. Seeing this performance live made the audience gasp, shriek and applaud with a mixture of astonishment, amazement and horror.



The whole evening is strung together with stories about the history of the tricks and magic which makes a well rounded production and something worthy of a visit if you want to see some light entertainment in the west end