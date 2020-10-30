Jersey Boys to run at the Trafalgar Theatre in London in Spring 2021! Oct 30, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Working their way back to you! Jersey Boys is set to return to London's West End in Spring 2021, it has been announced. The Tony and Oliver Award-winning musical will run at Trafalgar Theatre ( formerly known as Trafalgar Studios ). Tickets for Jersey Boys at Trafalgar are available at 10am today (30 October 2020) through London Theatre Direct as an exclusive priority access booking with no booking fees.

Multi-award-winning musical Jersey Boys is set to return to the London theatre stage in what is bound to be a Spring season highlight. The show will open for previews on 14 April 2021 at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, making it the first show scheduled to run at the West End venue since it announced its name change from Trafalgar Studios. Official opening night will take place on Wednesday, 21 April 2021.



Who is starring in Jersey Boys at Trafalgar Theatre?

Casting for the Jersey Boys London revival has yet to be announced. When the show first premiered in the West End in 2008 at the Prince Edward Theatre, it starred Ryan Molloy as Frankie Valli, Glenn Carter as Tommy DeVito, Stephen Ashfield as Bob Gaudio, Philip Bulcock as Nick Massi, Suzy Bastone as Mary Delgado, Simon Adkins as Bob Crewe, Stuart Milligan as Gyp DeCarlo, Jye Frasca as Joe Pesci, Joseph Prouse as Norm Waxman, Amy Pemberton as Lorraine, and Michelle Francis as Francine Valli.

It's currently unknown whether a part of the original West End cast of Jersey Boys will reprise their roles. Keep following our news pages for all the latest updates on casting information for Jersey Boys at London's Trafalgar Theatre or sign up for our newsletter to be notified of all important West End and UK theatre news.

What is Jersey Boys The Musical about?

They were just four guys from New Jersey who sang their hearts out. They were the Jersey Boys. Go behind the music and discover the inside story of vocalist Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in this beloved, Olivier and Tony Award-winning musical now considered a modern, new stage classic.

From the moment they sang their very first note, it was clear the quartet had a sound unlike anyone had ever heard before. They went on to dominate the airwaves for a long time and were all you would ever hear when you turned on the radio.

But while they seemed to be in perfect harmony onstage, their life offstage was a whole different story — one that has made them famous all over again! From the city streets of the Garden State to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is a jukebox musical that is just too good to be true.

What songs are in Jersey Boys The Musical?

The show features some of the Four Seasons greatest hits, including "Beggin’", "Big Girls Don’t Cry", "Bye Bye Baby", "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You", "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)", "Fallen Angel", "Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got)", "My Eyes Adored You", "Rag Doll", "Sherry", "Walk Like A Man", "Who Loves You", and "Working My Way Back to You".

What awards has Jersey Boys The Musical won?

Jersey Boys ranks high up there in terms of the number of awards it has picked up over the years. The original Broadway production raked in four Tony Awards out of 8 nominations, including Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (John Lloyd Young), Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Christian Hoff), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical. It also took home the 2007 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album as well as two 2016 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Musical and Outstanding Sound Design.

The original London production of Jersey Boys won the 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical and was also nominated for four other Oliviers, including Best Actor in a Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Director, and Best Sound Design. The show has also won dozens of other major theatre awards and boasts having been seen by over 27 million people from all over the world.

Jersey Boys production history

The musical first opened on Broadway at New York's August Wilson Theatre on 4 October 2005, eventually closing in January 2017 after 4,642 performances. It transferred to London's West End in February 2008 and ran at the Prince Edward Theatre until the production moved to the Piccadilly in 2014 before closing on 26 March 2017.

At the time of its London run, it was the sixth-longest running West End musical and enjoyed two record-smashing UK and Ireland tours from 2014 to 2016 and 2017 to 2019 respectively. The show returned to New York in a revival production in November 2017, and its current US National Tour is still breaking box office records all across North America.

Jersey Boys Trafalgar Theatre creative team

The Four Seasons jukebox musical Jersey Boys was written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music from Bob Gaudio and lyrics from Bob Crewe. The upcoming 2021 London Trafalgar Theatre production will be staged by the entire original Broadway creative team, which is led by director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

The show features costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose, orchestrations by Steve Orich, projections design by Michael Clark, scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, and sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy. The Jersey Boys revival is produced in London by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions Ltd.

