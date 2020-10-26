Trafalgar Studios to re-open in spring 2021 as "Trafalgar Theatre" Oct 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has been announced that Trafalgar Studios will be renamed Trafalgar Theatre when it re-opens in spring 2021 after being reconverted back into a single-space venue. The news comes at a time when many theatres are adapting to an ever-changing environment and offering socially distanced performances with reduced capacity. While the conversion of Trafalgar was planned before the pandemic struck, a single auditorium will definitely come at an advantage in the event of a need to stage a COVID-secure production arises.

Trafalgar Studios pictured before social distancing. Photo © Trafalgar Entertainment.

Trafalgar Studios will be rechristened as Trafalgar Studios, it has been confirmed. Listed as a Grade II building, Trafalgar will once again become a single-auditorium venue. Having two auditoriums allowed for the theatre to stage two productions often simultaneously.

However, the new move will allow for more flexibility in terms of hosting COVID-secure shows in the event that government safety measures continue into 2021 and beyond. It will also allow for larger productions once shows can be staged without social distancing.

What will be improved when Trafalgar Theatre opens in London

Theatregoers can look forward to "a new stalls bar, new spacious foyer and improvements to the toilets." Joint CEOs of Trafalgar Entertainment Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire stated: "We need to be responsive to the demands of an ever-changing theatre landscape and consider the expectations of a modern London theatre-going audience. The refurbishment of the Trafalgar Theatre has created a larger auditorium space and a significantly improved customer experience.

"The transformative period we are all currently in has presented us all with great challenges which as a company we are working to try to overcome. We intend to continue to adapt, innovate and invest in the future."

The London theatre venue is scheduled to reopen in Spring 2021 and will adopt measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and become COVID-compliant, if necessary.