Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny show to run at the Palace Theatre this November Sep 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Jimmy Carr's touring show Terribly Funny is set to stop in London at the Palace Theatre this November! Perhaps best known for his involvement in 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, the hilarious English stand-up comedian promises a comedy show filled with jokes about all sorts of terrible things where political correctness is completely thrown out the window. You have been warned!

Now more than ever we could use a good laugh! Award-winning funny guy Jimmy Carr (LAFTA's Funniest Man, Royal Television Society Award winner) will be bringing his new comedy show Terribly Funny to the Palace Theatre in London, it has been confirmed. The show will run at the socially distanced venue for a strictly limited two weeks beginning on 16 November 2020. Tickets for Jimmy Carr Terribly Funny are available now!

What is Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny show about?

One of the UK's best-selling comedy acts of all time Jimmy Carr, who is perhaps best known as a presenter on 8 Out of 10 Cats, is set to bring out all the belly laughs with his unapologetic new comedy routine about terrible things. If you're easily offended, then it's perhaps best that you sit this one out. Kiss all that political correctness goodbye, as it's about as probable as health and safety at a Texas rodeo.

We've all experienced terrible things in our life. Whether they happened to us or to the ones we know and love. But now is the moment to laugh at these terrible things right in the face and take back control with laughter! You have been warned. Now buy your ticket today to see one of the most terribly funny shows in London's West End this year!

Palace Theatre now COVID-secure and safe

London's Palace Theatre has been converted into a fully secure, COVID-safe venue. The theatre's seating capacity has been significantly reduced to comply with social distancing and all audience members and staff will be required to wear a face mask or equivalent. There will also be hand sanitation stations placed throughout the venue, track and trace measures in place, contactless payment methods and scanned ticket entry, as well as deep cleanings in between performances. You will be contacted 48 hours before the start of the show to "check in" and obtain your e-tickets.

With socially distanced seating and a strictly limited run, you can bet tickets for Terribly Funny will sell out quickly.

