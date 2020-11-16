Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny Tickets at the Palace Theatre, London

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny

Jimmy Carr brings Terribly Funny to London's Palace Theatre

Important information

Age restriction

16+

Child policy
This production is not suitable for under 16s.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
16 November - 21 November 2020
Special notice
Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given. Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny news

Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny show to run at the Palace Theatre this November 24/9/2020, 1pm

