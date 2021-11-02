& Juliet releases new production images to celebrate its 2nd Birthday

Posted on 2 November 2021

The award-winning musical & Juliet is celebrating its second birthday at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre . There is likely to be extra glitter at tonight’s show! The musical has released some stunning new production images showcasing the current cast. Tickets for & Juliet are booking until 25 June 2022 and you’ll have one less problem when you’ve booked yours!

& Juliet West End cast

The cast is led by Miriam-Teak Lee in the title role of Juliet, for which her performance was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2020. Starring alongside her is Cassidy Janson in the role of Anne Hathaway, for which she won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, which also earned him an Olivier Award, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Tim Mahendran as Francois and Alex Thomas-Smith as May.

The ensemble includes Roshani Abbey, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

& Juliet creative team

& Juliet has a book by David West Read featuring songs by Max Martin, with one new song specifically written for the show. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard, with choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen and costume design by Paloma Young.

What is & Juliet about?

Maybe there can be life after Romeo… Juliet packs her bags and is ready to escape the doom and gloom of Verona. Now is the time for her to heal from heartbreak by dancing the night away with her best friends! However, reality is still waiting for Juliet once the DJ plays his last song and the confetti has fallen, leaving her to face her past in order to find her future. Can she rewrite a story that has been written in the stars?

London & Juliet tickets are white-hot!

Tell me why… you still haven’t booked your tickets for & Juliet! Head to the West End’s glittering musical and get ready for the place to blow! It’s one hell of a party!