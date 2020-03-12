Menu
Musicals & Juliet

& Juliet Tickets at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London

& Juliet

Juliet like you've never seen her before in her West End transfer to the Shaftesbury Theatre.

566 customer reviews

Important information

Child policy
The show is recommended for ages 6+. Please note this show does contain some adult themes and language.
Running time
2hr 30mins with interval
Performance dates
2 November 2019 - 24 July 2021.
Special notice
Please note: There will be a special SING ALONG performance on Tuesday 15 December 2020.

& Juliet Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (566 customer reviews)

Tom Marco Staudenmeyer

12 March

Catchy and fun to watch

Lucy

12 March

Fun show great costumes

Next Available Performances of & Juliet

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021 February 2021 March 2021 April 2021 May 2021 June 2021 July 2021

Who appears in & Juliet

Darren Bell

Alex Tranter
A P Wilding

Christopher Parkinson
Michael Shelford

Grace Mouat
Paul Smith

Ivan de Freitas
Twitter Profile

Jaye Marshall
Samuel Black

Jordan Luke Gage
M.A.D. Photography

Josh Baker
MUG Photography

Kirstie Skivington
Martin Phillips

Melanie La Barrie
Steve Lawton

Miriam-Teak Lee
John Clark

Cassidy Janson
Daniel Sutka

David Bedella
Samuel Black

Arun Blair-Mangat
Alexis Bakingem

Kieran Lai
Matt Nalton

Jocasta Almgill
Anna Fowler

Rhian Duncan
MUG Photography

Tim Mahendran

& Juliet news

Black Broadway and West End stars to perform online charity concert live at Cadogan Hall 17/6/2020, 11.30am
Top 10 fun facts about William Shakespeare 23/4/2020, 12.10pm
& Juliet extended again and sing-a-long performance rescheduled! 22/4/2020, 12.30pm
FAQ: & Juliet musical extends its West End run, here's all you need to know 9/4/2020, 4pm

Tags:

MusicalComedyChristmasPremiereTop ShowsHot TicketsShakespeareContemporaryJukeboxStar PowerLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightOur PicksMatinee ShowMatinee MondaysMatinee TuesdaysMatinee ThursdaysMatinee FridaysMatinee SaturdayMother's DayBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

We use cookies