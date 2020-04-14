Kander and Ebb’s Curtains musical starring Jason Manford to be streamed live tonight!

Curtains The Musical is set to be streamed live tonight (Tuesday, 14 April) at 7:15pm here. "Tickets" to watch this stupendous production live are on sale now for just £7.50, and all profits made on the stream will be donated to help freelancers in the theatre industry.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and mass theatre closures across the UK, Artistic Director of the Turbine Theatre Paul Taylor Mills has teamed up with Helen Clarkson, Sasha Regan, and Sita McIntosh to create the crowdfunding campaign Funds For Freelancers. The producers of Curtains A Musical Comedy will be donating all proceeds from tonight's stream to the campaign.