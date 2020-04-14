Waitress star Lucie Jones to kick-start Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 3! Apr 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Week 2 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] was cut short due to Good Friday and Easter weekend, but Week 3 will more than make up for it with not three, but four Instagram events to look forward to! Get your West End theatre fix with the usual Tuesday coffee session, Wednesday lockdown takeover, and LTD Friday Night Live as well as our brand-new Baking Live Session this Thursday with two London theatre stars. Read more about what LTD has in store for you this week in lockdown below.

London Theatre Direct announces the Week 3 lineup for its Lockdown Theatre Instagram series with six West End stars in total!

Coffee with Lucie Jones of Waitress - Today, 14 April @ 5pm

Week 1's coffee session was hosted by none other than Pretty Woman actress Aimee Atkinson while last week saw American actress and star of Hairspray Marisha Wallace take over the role as hostess. This time our LTD coffee break is just as star-studded with the one and only Lucie Jones!

Best known for taking over the role of Jenna Hunterson in Waitress from Katharine McPhee, Lucie Jones' other most notable theatre credits include the lead role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (2016, 2017-18), Emily/Ghost of Christmas Future in A Christmas Carol, Maureen Johnson in Rent (2016-17), Holly in The Wedding Singer, Molly Jensen in Ghost The Musical (2015), and Cosette in Les Miserables (2010).

Lucie Jones was set to reprise her West End role of Jenna in Waitress The Musical until the show's closing on 4 July 2020, but due to COVID-19 and UK theatre closures, the musical was forced to close three months earlier than anticipated. Now's your chance to catch this A-list West End star live on Instagram today (14 April 2020) for a late-afternoon coffee and Q&A session at 5pm (which is pretty much like 10am in "quarantine time"). Don't miss it!

Please Note : Audiences are advised to stay tuned on : Audiences are advised to stay tuned on our Instagram account around 5pm and that the coffee session may start just a little bit later.



Lockdown Takeover with Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler - All Day Wed, 15 April

The UK's "theatre power couple" Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler are set to take over our Instagram tomorrow (15 April 2020) all day to show you how they're holding up in quarantine. Recently, the pair made headlines last month for raising over £1000 for 'Funds for Freelancers' with their award-nominated cabaret recording Vision of You, which is based on their Bat Out of Hell musical characters Sloane and Falco.

Also be sure not to miss Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler's living room concert Grounded, available for purchase now.

and/or order the concert version of Vision of You for the proceeds to be donated to the charity. Find out how to get the concert album The theatre industry is made up of mostly freelancers and independent artists. Donate to 'Funds for Freelancers' directly here and/or order the concert version of Vision of You for the proceeds to be donated to the charity. Find out how to get the concert album here



Baking Live with Christopher Parkinson and Sophie Isaacs - Thur, 16 April @ 2pm

Christopher Parkinson returns to Lockdown Theatre after last week's hit Wednesday takeover. This time around, he joins forces with SIX actress Sophie Isaacs for a full-on baking session. Have the two managed to concoct the perfect secret recipe? Will their baked goods be a piece of cake to make, or will they find themselves in a sticky situation in the kitchen? Find out this Thursday!

LTD Friday Night Live with Jonathan Andrew Hume - Fri, 17 April @ 7pm

After Luke Bayer delivered a stellar performance on 3 April, LTD Friday Night Live is back, this time with current Come From Away star Jonathan Andrew Hume. Get ready for a marvellous medley of surprise songs in the comfort of your own living room this Friday night at 7pm!

Jonathan Andrew Hume's other most notable stage credits include starring in The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre, Alice in Winterland, Rufus Longbottom and the Space Rabbit, and Jesus Christ Superstar.