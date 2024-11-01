Meet the West End cast of Les Misérables

Posted on 1 November 2024

Les Misérables is one of the longest-running musicals in the West End and has been impressing audiences across the globe with its heart-wrenching story. Meet the cast that has been breaking audiences' hearts and taking them on an emotional journey through the French Revolution. Check out the cast below.

Who plays Jean Valjean in the West End cast of Les Misérables?

Ian Mcintosh plays ex-prisoner Jean Valjean in the West End. Before taking on this iconic role, Mcintosh embarked on the UK tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, playing the titular role. He previously won an Olivier Award for his role in Beautiful: The Carole King for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, portraying Barry Mann

Who plays Javert in the West End cast of Les Misérables?

Stewart Clarke plays the stubborn Javert in the West End. Clarke previously played the role of Ernst Ludwig in Cabaret, and also played the role of The Squip in the Broadway hit Be More Chill.

Who plays Marius in the West End cast of Les Misérables?

Jacob Dachtler plays love-struck Marius in the West End. Dachtler originated the role of Jacob Fry in Babies, and portrayed Adam in MAMMA MIA! The Party.

Who plays Cosette in the West End cast of Les Misérables?

Annabelle Aquino plays Fantine’s innocent and kind-hearted daughter, Cosette. Les Misérables is her West End debut.

Who plays Fantine in the West End cast of Les Misérables?

Katie Hall plays the strong-willed and resilient Fantine in the West End. Hall’s previous credits include The Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story.

Who plays Eponine in the West End cast of Les Misérables?

Amena El-Kindy plays the dejected Eponine in the West End. El-Kindy’s previous credits include Beautiful – The Carole King Musical and Robin Hood: The Legend.