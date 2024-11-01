Meet the West End cast of Les Misérables
Les Misérables is one of the longest-running musicals in the West End and has been impressing audiences across the globe with its heart-wrenching story. Meet the cast that has been breaking audiences' hearts and taking them on an emotional journey through the French Revolution. Check out the cast below.
Who plays Jean Valjean in the West End cast of Les Misérables?
Ian Mcintosh plays ex-prisoner Jean Valjean in the West End. Before taking on this iconic role, Mcintosh embarked on the UK tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, playing the titular role. He previously won an Olivier Award for his role in Beautiful: The Carole King for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, portraying Barry Mann
Who plays Javert in the West End cast of Les Misérables?
Stewart Clarke plays the stubborn Javert in the West End. Clarke previously played the role of Ernst Ludwig in Cabaret, and also played the role of The Squip in the Broadway hit Be More Chill.
Who plays Marius in the West End cast of Les Misérables?
Jacob Dachtler plays love-struck Marius in the West End. Dachtler originated the role of Jacob Fry in Babies, and portrayed Adam in MAMMA MIA! The Party.
Who plays Cosette in the West End cast of Les Misérables?
Annabelle Aquino plays Fantine’s innocent and kind-hearted daughter, Cosette. Les Misérables is her West End debut.
Who plays Fantine in the West End cast of Les Misérables?
Katie Hall plays the strong-willed and resilient Fantine in the West End. Hall’s previous credits include The Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story.
Who plays Eponine in the West End cast of Les Misérables?
Amena El-Kindy plays the dejected Eponine in the West End. El-Kindy’s previous credits include Beautiful – The Carole King Musical and Robin Hood: The Legend.
Who’s in the current West End Les Misérables cast
Cameron Mackintosh's critically acclaimed production, Les Misérables, first opened in 1985 at the Barbican Theatre. It then moved to the Sondheim Theatre in 2004 and has been playing there since. Ian Mcintosh takes on the role of Jean Valjean, while Stewart Clarke plays his opposition as Javert.
The West End cast of Les Misérables is completed by Annabelle Aquino (Cosette), Katie Hall (Fantine), Amena El-Kindy ( Eponine) Jacob Dachtler (Marius), Matt Bateman (Bamatabois/Babet), Michael Baxter (Swing), Emily Olive Boyd (Madame), Daniel J. Brian (Jean Prouvaire), Robson Broad (Enjolras), Ella May Carter (Ensemble), Adam Colbeck-Dunn (Grantaire), Matthew Dale (Swing), Irfan Damani (Lesgles), Sophie-May Feek (Swing), Matt Hayden (Montparnasse/Pimp), Christopher Jacobsen (Combeferre), Jessica Johns-Parsons (Factory Girl), Lucie Jones (Fantaine, 23 December - 15 February), Luke Kempner (Thenardier), Sam Kipling (Swing), Anouk Van Laake (Ensemble), Mia Lamb (Ensemble), Sarah Lark (Swing/Assistant Musical Staging), Claire Machin (Madame Thenardier), Matthew McConnell (Courfeyrac), Aaron-Jade Morgan (Ensemble), Ben Oatley (Joly), Adam Pearce (Bishop of Digne/Brujon), Jordan Simon Pollard (Factory Foreman/Claquesous), Danielle Rose (Swing), Jonathan Stevens (Feuilly), Georgia Tapp (Ensemble), Noah Thallon (Swing), Imaan Victoria (Ensemble).
Who was in the original Les Misérables West End cast?
When the award-winning production first debuted in London at the Barbican, the show became an instant hit. The initial three-month run sold out, with the incredible cast bringing this heartbreaking story to life with incredible vocals and force. The cast included Colm Wilkinson, known for his roles as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as for originating the role of the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Also in the cast was Roger Allam, best known for his career in film, including The Iron Lady and The Queen. He won Olivier Awards for his roles as Falstaff in Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2 and Captain Terri Denis in Privates on Parade. The role of Fantine was played by Patti LuPone (Evita), Frances Ruffelle (Les Misérables), and Rebecca Caine (My Fair Lady) in the role of Eponine.
Les Misérables West End creatives
Bringing together this epic production is world-renowned producer Cameron Mackintosh, known for The Phantom of the Opera and Cats, with director James Powell and Laurence Connor. Lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Mick Potter, and costume designers Christine Rowland and Paul Wills.
