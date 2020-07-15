Hamilton Tickets at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London

Hamilton

Hamilton, an American musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Important information

Age restriction

4+

Child policy
Children under 4 will not be admitted and adolescents under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Running time
2hr 45min (including interval)
Performance dates
6 December 2017 - 2021
Content
Recommended for ages 10 and above.
Special notice
Ticket holders are required to bring the following with them to the theatre: original purchase confirmation email, payment card used to make the original purchase and a government-issued photo ID.

Who appears in Hamilton

Chris Milford

Jade Albertsen
John Clark

Jason Pennycooke
MUG Photography

Jay Perry
Anna Hull

Kelly Downing
Jennifer Hilton

Lindsey Tierney
Samuel Black

Nuno Queimado
Sam Ford

Peter Houston
Phil Sharp

Simon-Anthony Rhoden
The Headshot Box

Travis Kerry
Daniel Sutka

Trevor Dion Nicholas

George Washington

NSW Photography

Dujonna Gift-Simms
Chris Mann

Allyson Ava-Brown

Angelica Schuyler

Jay Mountford

Emile Ruddock

Hamilton news

20 musicals, theatrical films and programmes you can watch on Disney+ 15/7/2020, 11.30am
Stream exclusive "Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You" conversation on Disney+ 10/7/2020, 1pm
Hamilton Disney Plus review: To stream or not to stream? 6/7/2020, 12.30pm
Filmed Broadway production of Hamilton now available to stream on Disney+ 3/7/2020, 10.05am

Tags:

MusicalComedyHistoryHot TicketsDramaContemporaryCritic's ChoiceHen NightEducational

We use cookies