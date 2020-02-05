London Malory Towers tickets exclusively on sale now! Feb 5, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali A musical comedy that will resonate with the young of today whilst simultaneously being a nostalgia trip for the grown-ups. We’re all children at heart and Enid Blyton’s classics, adapted and directed by Emma Rice, is perfect for the whole family and bursting with high energy and high drama to boot. It features epic live music and stunning animation, bringing the Cornish clifftops to life. If this all sounds like a dream to you then you’ll want to book your tickets for Malory Towers now; exclusively on sale with London Theatre Direct.

Malory Towers musical tickets are now on sale exclusively and you can get your hands on them before anyone else right here. The musical adapted and directed by Emma Rice based on the beloved books from the 1940s, by legendary writer Enid Blyton, will be opening at Queen Elizabeth Hall at London’s Southbank Centre. The highly anticipated show will have its first performance on 29 July 2020 making it perfect for a summer holiday treat. Get your tickets for Malory Towers now to ensure you get the best available seats at the best prices!

What is Malory Towers about?

Based on the bestselling novels by Enid Blyton which have been adapted for the stage by Emma Rice and co-produced by York Theatre Royal in association with the Bristol Old Vic, Malory Towers A Musical Comedy is set in an all-girls boarding school. The story follows Darrell Rivers who anxiously enters a new school year. She has a fiery heart and also a short temper and finds herself facing tests and quests which she hopes will prove her worthy of handling life at Malory Towers.

