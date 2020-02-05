Menu
News London Malory Towers tickets exclusively on sale now!
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    London Malory Towers tickets exclusively on sale now!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    A musical comedy that will resonate with the young of today whilst simultaneously being a nostalgia trip for the grown-ups. We’re all children at heart and Enid Blyton’s classics, adapted and directed by Emma Rice, is perfect for the whole family and bursting with high energy and high drama to boot. It features epic live music and stunning animation, bringing the Cornish clifftops to life. If this all sounds like a dream to you then you’ll want to book your tickets for Malory Towers now; exclusively on sale with London Theatre Direct.

    London Malory Towers tickets exclusively on sale now!
    London Southbank Centre Malory Towers musical tickets exclusively on sale now!

    How to get the best London Malory Towers tickets!

    Malory Towers musical tickets are now on sale exclusively and you can get your hands on them before anyone else right here. The musical adapted and directed by Emma Rice based on the beloved books from the 1940s, by legendary writer Enid Blyton, will be opening at Queen Elizabeth Hall at London’s Southbank Centre. The highly anticipated show will have its first performance on 29 July 2020 making it perfect for a summer holiday treat. Get your tickets for Malory Towers now to ensure you get the best available seats at the best prices!

    What is Malory Towers about?

    Based on the bestselling novels by Enid Blyton which have been adapted for the stage by Emma Rice and co-produced by York Theatre Royal in association with the Bristol Old Vic, Malory Towers A Musical Comedy is set in an all-girls boarding school. The story follows Darrell Rivers who anxiously enters a new school year. She has a fiery heart and also a short temper and finds herself facing tests and quests which she hopes will prove her worthy of handling life at Malory Towers.

    Malory Towers musical tickets on sale now!

    This highly anticipated production is set to sell quickly and thankfully we have some Malory Towers tickets on sale now, so you can beat the rush before they go on general sale. Be sure to act quickly and book your tickets for Malory Towers musical now!

    🎫 Book your London Malory Towers musical tickets here.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciate and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    MP - show tile

    Our top 5 shows to see this half term (February 2020)!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The weather is somehow even more awful than normal for a February half term and any plans you did have for family tim... Read more

    New musical based on Bob Marley's life Get Up, Stand Up! to run at the Lyric Theatre in 2021!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Multi-Olivier-Award-nominated actor Arinzé Kene (Misty) will take on the role of the iconic reggae s... Read more

    (Photo Gallery): Be More Chill production photos released!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The hit Broadway musical opened in London last week and fans simply can't keep their cool when it comes... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies