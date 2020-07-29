Menu
Musicals Malory Towers
    Malory Towers Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Malory Towers

    Enid Blyton's Malory Towers gets the London theatre treatment! Don't miss this nostalgic trip down memory lane!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+.
    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    29 July - 31 August 2020
    Special notice
    Please note that latecomers will be admitted at an appropriate time in the production.
    Access
    There will be a BSL and Audio Described performance Sunday 16 August at 3pm and a Relaxed performance Tuesday 18 August at 3pm.

    London Malory Towers tickets exclusively on sale now! 5/2/2020, 11am

