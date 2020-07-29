Malory Towers London Southbank tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

Based on the bestselling novels by Enid Blyton, Emma Rice's Malory Towers The Musical is officially coming to London's Queen Elizabeth Hall at Southbank Centre! Guaranteed to resonate with modern-day boys and girls and grown-up children at hear, Malory Towers promises to be the perfect, naughty, nostalgic musical filled to the brim with hijinks, high spirits, and high drama galore, all set to the fantastic backdrop of live music and jaw-dropping animation. If you find yourself dreaming of Cornish clifftops and midnight feasts, then Malory Towers will certainly bring back those precious memories.

What is the musical Malory Towers about?

Directed and adapted from the Enid Blyton novels by Emma Rice and co-produced by York Theatre Royal in association with the Bristol Old Vic, Malory Towers is a young readers' drama set in a girl's boarding school that is based on the real-life Benenden School.

The windows were shiny. Green creeper vines covered the facade, almost reaching the rooftop. It looked like a medieval castle. "My school!" Darrell thought to herself as a warm, tingly feeling entered her heard. "I'm so fortunate to be attending Malory Towers!"

Darrell Rivers is beginning a new school year with an anxious mind and fiery heart. But unfortunately, she also has a short temper! Can Darrell learn to accept the frustrating Gwendoline Lacey for who she is, or admire the sweet-hearted nature of Sally Hope? Can she save the doomed school play and rescue the scared Mary Lou from the clutches of a deadly storm? If she can handle these things anywhere, then she certainly can at Malory Towers!

Who was Enid Blyton?

The author of Malory Towers, Enid Mary Blyton, was best known as an English children's writer. Her books have sold a total of more than 600 million copies worldwide, making her one of the world's best-selling authors since the 1930s. Her books remain tremendously popular still to this day and have even been translated into over 90 languages! She delved into a wide range of themes throughout her body of work, including natural history, mystery, fantasy, education, and even biblical narratives. Aside from Malory Towers, her most well-known works include the Famous Five, Noddy, and Secret Seven series. Blyton's life story was dramatised in a 2009 BBC film entitled Enid for BBC Four in which Helena Bonham Carter portrayed the titular role.

