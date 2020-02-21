Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    London Theatre Review: The Upstart Crow

    Posted on | By Jack Hudson

    Ben Elton is to British comedy what the Bard was to white-ruffled tragedy – it’s hard to keep the two separate in a single thought. No surprise then that the BBC Two sitcom The Upstart Crow (2016-18) has made an easy transition to critical acclaim in the West End at the beautiful Gielgud Theatre.

    London Theatre Review: The Upstart Crow
    David Mitchell stars in Ben Elton's The Upstart Crow

    The show is a hit – packed with intelligent, textured humour, acute historical insight, barbed wit and the welcome inclusion of a break-dancing bear. The laughs are beautifully crafted and consistent throughout. Absurd asides and sight gags abound, from discussions of blind-eyed trouser snakes to Python-esque frivolity in large seductive pants and quivering codpieces. What's perhaps more impressive, though, is the way The Upstart Crow seems to degrade and elevate each of its ensemble in equal measure, buoyed with a warmth and honesty that makes the whole thing seem, very, well... human.

    Set in 1604, author and comedian David Mitchell (Mock The Week, Peep Show) reprises his sitcom role – with nary a stage credit – as the put-upon storyteller struggling to forgo artistic integrity in favour of a ‘hit’. On the verge of King Lear, we find Shakespeare in a state of frilled frenzy, gathering his material during stints in the privy and ranting obsessively at the ever-wonderful and ebullient Kate (Gemma Whelan).

    Jabs from a Northern Bottom help to ground the audience when the written word runs amock. Mark Heap gives a spitting, snivelling performance as the Puritan physician who hates theatre and casts a fourth-wall melting glare over the audience at intervals (it's hard not to be reminded of Green Wing's unforgettable and wonderfully manic Alan Statham). Steve Speirs’ is also brilliant as the booming Orson Welles-esque Thespian, Burbage, and Shakespeare's dour Brummie daughters are played perfectly by Danielle Phillips and Helen Monks.

    Set against a prudish and puritanical backdrop, the comedy meanders at a fast pace with flourishes of contemporary and period language mashed together with playful precision. As you’d expect, David Mitchell is brilliant and Ben Elton’s writing flows and blasts from him with devastating effect. At times you’ll be reminded of those spitting, sputtering rants that levelled so many seasoned comedy panels on British TV - ‘I’m not bald… I have a tall face!’

    All in all, Director Sean Foley (The Ladykillers) has brought the sitcom's devastating pairing of Ben Elton and David Mitchell to the stage in a powerful way. Shakespeare fans will exeunt with glee, it's all in there! Suspect hiding places, tiny masks, rants about stagecoach delays, puffling pants and the world's greatest stage direction... this is a marvelous mash-up of the scholarly and totally ridiculous, performed by some of Britain's finest comedians and comedy actors.

    Don’t miss this hilarious helping of British comedy – The Upstart Crow tickets are on sale now at London Theatre Direct.

    Pick up The Upstart Crow tickets today from £24!

    Jack Hudson
    By Jack Hudson

    Related news

    London Theatre Review: Be More Chill

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Be More Chill is popularly known for its cult following due to its soundtrack which without its masses of streams, ma... Read more

    London Theatre Review: Cirque du Soleil

    Posted on | By Jack Hudson |

    In 1984, 20 fire-breathing, stilt-striding performers took to the streets of the colourful Baie-Saint-Paul in Qu&eacu... Read more

    Review Roundup: Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Don't let the title of the show fool you! Based on the many four- and five-star reviews from ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies