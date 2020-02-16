Critically acclaimed sitcom Upstart Crow comes to the West End’s Gielgud Theatre

Ben Elton’s smash hit BBC sitcom is taking to its natural home, the stage, and at none other than the West End’s Gielgud Theatre. The comedy all about Shakespeare has been specially adapted for the stage and will likely live up to its reputation and be a hit. The production will star David Mitchell in which will be his West End debut. Tickets for The Upstart Crow will go quick so be sure to secure yours early to avoid disappointment!

Will desperately needs to maketh a brilliant new play to bolster his reputation and avoid being cast aside by King and country. But Will's personal life is encountering more dramatic twists and turns than any theatrical story he can conjure. How the futtock can a Bard be expected to find a plot for a play whilst his daughters run amok, and his house is used as a refuge for any old waif and stray.

As time runs out, can Will hold on to his dream of being recognised now and for all time, as indisputably the greatest writer that ever lived, or will family woes thwart Will's chances of producing his masterwork?

Who will star in The Upstart Crow at the Gielgud Theatre?

David Mitchell will reprise his role from the sitcom Upstart Crow and make his West End debut at the Gielgud Theatre in the role of William Shakespeare. He previously starred in three series of the show. He is most popularly known for the Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show which he co-starred in. The show had 9 series and was widely critically acclaimed. The BAFTA-winning actor is also popularly known for hosting and appearing on panel tv shows such as Have I Got News For You and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Gemma Whelan will also be reprising her TV role as the aspiring actress Kate. Whelan has extensive credits in television as well as credits in film, theatre and video games. She is most popularly known for her role as Yara Greyjoy in HBO tv series Game of Thrones. Her other credits include film Gulliver’s Travels, and tv shows Upstart Crow and Netflix’s The Crown. She has also voiced characters in popular video games such as Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

The Upstart Crow creative team

Ben Elton adapted his hit sitcom, Upstart Crow, himself. He is an award-winning writer, comedian, actor, and director, who has written for television, films, radio, stand up comedy, stage, as well as novels and musicals. Along with Richard Curtis, he wrote the iconic series Blackadder which won four BAFTAs and an Emmy. Elton collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber and wrote the book and lyrics for The Beautiful Game. He also notably wrote the musical We Will Rock You.

The production will be directed by Sean Foley. He is a director, actor, comedian and actor. Foley won the Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment 1999 for Do You Come Here Often and Best Comedy 2002 for The Play What I Wrote. He has also been nominated for several further Olivier Awards as well as a Tony Award nomination. Foley’s most recent work is The Man in the White Suit (Wyndham’s Theatre) which he adapted and directs.

The Upstart Crow tickets starring David Mitchell at London’s Gielgud Theatre on sale now!

The Upstart Crow tickets on sale for the stage adaptation starring David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan at the Gielgud Theatre. Performances start on 7 February 2020, for a limited 11-week run, and ending on 25 April 2020.