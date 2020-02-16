Menu
Plays The Upstart Crow
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    The Upstart Crow Tickets at the Gielgud Theatre, London

    The Upstart Crow

    The Upstart Crow starring David Mitchell coming to West End's Gielgud Theatre

    53 customer reviews

    Important information

    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    7 February 2020 - 25 April 2020
    Special notice
    All persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats you could be refused entry. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

    The Upstart Crow Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (53 customer reviews)

    Simon Jessop

    37 hours ago

    Futtocking brilliant.

    Martin Richard Nunn

    37 hours ago

    Excellent production, with a genuinely funny script. Absolutely worth the money. Don't hesitate to visit during its short run.

    Next Available Performances of The Upstart Crow

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020

    The Upstart Crow news

    First Look: The Upstart Crow play photos of cast in rehearsals released 30/1/2020, 4.45pm
    Full cast announced for The Upstart Crow starring David Mitchell 26/11/2019, 11.50am
    The Upstart Crow to mark David Mitchell's West End debut 11/10/2019, 1pm

    Tags:

    Play - ComedyPremiereHistoryHot TicketsShakespeareBest Of BritishStar PowerLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayDelfont Mackintosh Theatres

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies