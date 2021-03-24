London’s & Juliet announces September reopening date Mar 24, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Max Martin musical had won over audiences and made sure they’d bagged themselves so-many awards in the four months they were open at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre. Since it’s been gone, fans and theatregoers have awaited this news. The West End’s favourite new musical & Juliet will reopen at the Shaftesbury on 24 September 2021. Please note: Existing customers whose bookings are affected will be contacted by their point of purchase in due course. You do not have to contact us until we get in touch. Thank you for your patience.

& Juliet is a musical of self-discovering, self-love and friendship and is accompanied by many of the best pop songs of the past 20 years! & Juliet tickets always guarantee a feel-good night out in the West End.

About & Juliet

The tragedy of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ is known around the world, but we’re done with tragedies. This musical takes the quill and rewrites the ending. Why should Juliet die? Why shouldn’t she get a life? Well in this version, that’s exactly what she does. Juliet accompanied by her best friends and her nursemaid go on an unforgettable journey to see what more life has to offer. They discover new sites but more importantly, Juliet discovers herself.

The & Juliet Creative Team

The songs from & Juliet come from Max Martin’s impressive catalogue of pop songs and includes one original song. The musical is directed by Luke Sheppard (RENT, In The Heights) and has a book by David West Read. Featured is choreography from Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour and lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen and costume design by Paloma Young.

Original West End cast of & Juliet

The cast of & Juliet stars Miriam-Teak Lee in the title role, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Tim Mahendran as Francois Du Bois and David Bedella as Lance.

Current ticketholders don't need to do anything at this time. You will be contacted about your booking in due course.