Long Live the Queens! New Six cast announced

Posted on 19 October 2021

The new queens set to storm the stage are Amy Di Bartolomeo, Amanda Lindgren, Claudia Kariuki, Dionne Ward-Anderson, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe and Meesha Turner. They are joined by Paisley Billings, Danielle Rose, and Roxanne Couch as Alternates, Rachel Rawlinson as Swing and Esme Rothero as Swing and Dance Captain.

It is her-story in the making as, for the first time ever, a completely new cast of West End queens, alternates and swings are being enthroned at London’s Vaudeville Theatre. The new cast of Six the musical will have their first performance on Tuesday, November 16.

Meet your new Queens

Amy Di Bartolome returns to the West End as Catherine of Aragon. She made her West End debut in Bat Out of Hell and is also known for her roles in Starlight Express and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.



Amanda Lindgren makes her West End debut as Anne Bolyen. She has recently performed in South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre and has previously toured with Miss Saigon and The King and I.



Claudia Kariuki returns to the West End as Jane Seymour. She has previously been seen in School of Rock and Wicked and was recently part of the Priscilla Queen of the Desert UK tour.

Dionne Ward-Anderson makes her West end debut as Anna of Cleves. She was previously in the UK tour of Footloose.

Tsemaye Bob-Egbe returns to the West End as Katherine Howard. She was part of the original cast of the West End debut of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical as the alternate Tina. She has also been seen in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Pippin.

Meesha Turner is making her professional and West End debut as Catherine Parr ager recently graduating from the Royal Academy of Music.

Meet the court

Paisley Billings will be the alternate Catherine of Aragon and Anna of Cleves. She made her West End debut as Young Nala in The Lion King. Roxanne Couch will be the alternate Jane Seymour and Katherine Parr. She previously appeared in the Turbine Theatre’s In Pieces. Danielle Rose, who makes her West End debut, will be alternate Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard. Rachel Rawlinson returns to the West End after her recent appearance in Heathers as a swing. Esme Rothero, who makes her West End debut, is also a swing and dance captain.

Long Live the Queens!

The current Queens will end their reigns with two final shows on Sunday 14 November, the new reign begins from 16 November. Book your Six tickets now to celebrate the end of one magnificent reign and the beginning of another!