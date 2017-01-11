Mark Inscoe to replace Caulfield in Death Takes a Holiday
| By Sarah Gengenbach
Maxwell Caulfield has withdrawn from the London premiere of Death Takes a Holiday. Producers are citing "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the swift departure, scarcely a week before the show is scheduled to begin.
Mark Inscoe will be replacing Caulfield in the role of Duke Vittorio Lamberti the 2011 Off Broadway award winning Death Takes a Holiday. Despite the late notice the run dates remain unchanged with performances beginning 16 January, with an official opening 23 January. The run at the Charing Cross theatre is scheduled through March 4.
Inscoe (Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesties Theatre; Anything Goes, Prince Edward Theatre) joins previously announced stars Zoë Doano, Chris Pelulso and Gay Soper.