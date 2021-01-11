Mean Girls will not return to the Broadway stage after coronavirus Jan 11, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Based on the modern classic film that starred Lindsay Lohan in her prime, Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical will not continue its Broadway run after theatres are permitted to re-open. The hit show saw Gretchen Wieners portrayed by Ashley Park, who was nominated for both a Tony and Drama Desk Award and garnered attention recently for her role as Chinese-Korean nanny Mindy Chen on Netflix's Emily in Paris. Mean Girls is expected to transfer to London's West End, though likely due to COVID-19, no venue or potential opening dates have been confirmed as of yet.

The Plastics will no longer grace the stage on Broadway, it has been announced. The show's final performance at the August Wilson Theatre in New York was held on the evening of 11 March 2020, just before Broadway theatres were shut. Mean Girls had played a total of 29 preview performances and 805 performances in a run that broke box office theatre records. It features a book written by the original film's screenwriter and star Tina Fey along with choreography and direction by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Mean Girls musical film casting rumours

It's always fun to speculate and toy with dream cast wish lists. It has already been announced a year ago that the musical is expected to be adapted for the silver screen, so who will star in the new movie? Given Ashley Park's popularity on Emily in Paris, which has been confirmed to be renewed for a second season, it's possible she could reprise her role as Gretchen Wieners for the big screen or even take on the role of Queen Bee, Regina George or the ditzy Karen Smith.

And despite Lindsay Lohan knowing how to sing — having released both a hit pop album, Speak, and her successful single "Rumors" back in 2004 — it's unclear whether she'll make a cameo in the upcoming new major motion picture; but perhaps she could play Cady Heron's mum, Betsy? Or even better, Cady's "pusher" math teacher Ms Sharon Norbury, a role originally portrayed by Tina Fey! The limit does not exist, but we will be the first to do the LiLo and throw a hair-flipping party on Mykonos, b****, if it turns out Lohan returns to the greatest work of her career, Mean Girls.

The film will be backed by Paramount Pictures, who also recently acquired the rights for a Spamalot film. An exact release date and confirmed cast for Mean Girls has yet to be announced.

Mean Girls North American tour slated to continue

The North American touring production of Mean Girls had played to packed house night after night all across the country since it launched back in 2019. The tour is now planning a comeback this summer or as soon as performances are permitted to resume as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be rolled out to make that possible. The show features costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, scenic design by Scott Pask, sound design by Brian Ronan, and an original score by Jeff Richmond with lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

