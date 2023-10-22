Meet the MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream! contestants

Posted on 22 October 2023

Taking place on an idyllic Greek island, and spanning eight weeks. The first episode taking place tonight (Sunday 22 October), cumulating in a live final on the 10 December 2023. The ultimate early Christmas present for the lucky pair who bag the roles. But who will be in the running for the prize? Meet the contestants who are looking to make Kalokairi, and the West End, their home.

The winner takes it all in ITVs latest reality show, MAMMA MIA I Have A Dream! The stagey series follows 14 West End wannabes as they compete to land the iconic roles of Sophie and Sky in the ultimate feel-good musical, MAMMA MIA!

Say hi to the Sky’s!

In the first episode, Zachkiel Smith teams up with fellow contestant, Owen Johnson, to perform a rousing duet of Waterloo. Smith attended the Brit School before training at the Emil Dale Academy, which he graduated from this Summer. Since completing his training, Smith has starred in a concert staging of the new musical Kin at The Other Palace.

Smith’s singing partner, Owen Johnson, is also a recent graduate, having completed training at Italia Conti earlier this year. Whilst he was studying at the school, Johnson landed a number of leading roles, including Sweeney Todd in the bloodthirsty musical. Johnson will be looking to swap dodgy pies for warm skies as he vies for the lead in MAMMA MIA!

Marcellus Whyte joins forces with Tobias Turley and Craig Watson to create a tremendous trio. Also graduating this year, Whyte completed his training from Central School in the Summer, and has already racked up a list of seriously impressive credits including roles in The Lion King, Motown and The Secret Life of Bees.

Tobias Turley, the second in the terrific team of three, graduated from Guilford School of Acting back in 2021. Turley has already made quite a name for himself since leaving the institution two years ago. Having performed in West Side Story in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana, Turley then moved closer to home to star as Kurt Kelly and understudy JD in Heathers the Musical.

Craig Watson completes the trio, and is the second of the team to train at the Guildford School of Acting. Since graduating from GSA five years ago, Watson has landed roles in the rocking Bat Out of Hell and School of Rock, will he be ready to take on the ABBA's poppy music?

Darcy James teams up with Callum Ravden to perform a revamped version of ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’. The cheeky chappy graduated from The London College of Music in 2021, where he played the role of Buck in Bonnie and Clyde. Since leaving drama school, James has landed a number of TV roles, which could be why he appears so confident on screen.

Callum Ravden is partnered with Darcy James in the first episode. Graduating from Rose Bruford, the West End hopeful hasn’t made his professional debut yet. However, after his performance on the show, we think this’ll soon change!

Meet the Sophie’s!

Stephanie Costi joins forces with Maddy to perform a hilarious number from the long running musical. A recent graduate from The Guilford School of Acting, Costi took to the stage at West End Live in Trafalgar Square to perform a number from the new(born) musical Babies.

Maddy Ezan-Essien is the second half of the comedy duo, complimenting Stephanie in the up-tempo number. Another 2023 graduate, Ezan-Essien completed training at the Urdang Academy this Summer. Young and sweet, Ezan-Essien was oinly 17 when she fell in love with musical theatre, three years later and she’s in the running to play one of the West End’s most iconic roles!

Esme Bowdle pairs up with Leah Rutherford in the first episode of the series. Bowdle gradated from ArtsEd in 2021 and has since performed at a number of prestigious events including the Olivier Awards and a tribute performance to the late great, Gillian Lynne.

Leah Rutherford accompanies Esme Bowdle in a stunning duet at the beginning of the show. Rutherford was only in her second year at Middlesbrough College, studying Performing Arts (Musical Theatre) when she took part in the show! We’re not sure what the rest of her class go up to, but we think Rutherford wins ‘What I got up to on my holidays’

Stevie Doc, Desmonda Cathabel, and Maisie Waller give their best Donna and the Dynamos as they belt out Chiquitita. Doc is the second ArtsEd graduate on the list, having completed her course earlier this year. Doc hasn’t made her professional debut yet, but has taken on roles in Catch Me If You Can and The Beautiful Game whilst training.

Desmonda Cathabel makes up one third of the Chiquitita trio. Hailing from Indonesia, Cathabel travelled to London to study musical theatre. She has since attained a Masters from the Royal Academy of Music and won the prestigious Stephen Sondheim Student Performer of the Year. Professional credits include From Here To Eternity at Charing Cross Theatre.

Maisie Waller completes the cast of hopefuls. Unlike the rest of the contestants, Waller has had no formal musical theatre training, however she has spent years treading the boards as part of a local AmDram group in Kent. Without the program, Waller confessed that she probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to audition for anything in the West End, so is going to make the most of this experience.

Who are the judges of MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream?

Of course, the 14 contestants won't be alone on the picturesque island. Joining the hungry hopefuls will be a pannel of expert judges, each representing crucial elements that have made MAMMA MIA! the international hit it is today - music, comedy, and drama.

Award-winning theatre star Samantha Barks will be tackling the talent competition from the other side of the desk, having previously placed as the runner-up in the BBC TV series I’d Do Anything. In the 15 years since her television debuet, Barks has quickly become top dog in the theatre world, having played the iconic roles of Eponine in Les Misérables and Elsa in Frozen the Musical.

West End star and Glee actress, Amber Riley played the leading role of Effie White in the West End debut of Dreamgirls to critical acclaim, but judging may be her favourite role yet "I am all too happy to share what I’ve learned and to cheer on the world’s next biggest stars! Mamma Mia, here we go!”

Comedian and chatty man, Alan Carr, is no stranger to television competitions, having served (in both senses of the word) as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Commenting on his latest TV role, Alan exclaimed “Getting to judge on one of my favourite musicals in one of my favourite locations ever is literally my dream job. A whole lot of feta and a whole lot of ABBA - perfection!”

Award-winning singer-songwriter, and one-half of the Table Manners podcast, Jessie Ware completes the judging lineup. 'The Say You Love Me' singer gushed “Finding the new breakout stars and hopefully helping shed some light on the industry and help them find their way, I just can’t wait.”

Who is the host of MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream?

The reality show will be hosted by TV royalty Zoe Ball. The Radio 2 Breakfast Show host is thrilled to front the new stagey show, “Our contestants are going to go through quite the journey, believe me, but like the show and like the movie, there is going to be song, there is going to be dance and there’s going to be fun in the sun. And we cannot wait for you to come on that journey with us.”

