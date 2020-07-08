Miriam Margolyes and Amit Shah to star in short online play Watching Rosie Jul 8, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Original Theatre Company announce a new online production following the success of their critically acclaimed online production of Birdsong. Specially commissioned by Original Theatre Company, Louise Coulthard's debut play Cockamamy has been adapted into a short 20-minute play starring BAFTA Award-winning actress Miriam Margolyes (Yentl, Professor Sprout in Harry Potter series), Amit Shah, and Louise Coulthard and directed by Michael Fentiman. The online play will be edited by Tristan Shepherd with music by Barnaby Race.

What is Watching Rosie play about?

Watching Rosie is a tender portrayal of experiencing dementia in lockdown and the power of love to overcome it. This heartbreaking and hilarious film highlights the incredible bond between Alice (Miriam Margolyes) and her granddaughter Rosie (Louise Coulthard) as they face change, confusion and an unexpected arrival from Tesco.

When and where to watch new Miriam Margolyes play Watching Rosie

Watching Rosie will be released free-of-charge at 7pm on Thursday 6 August at OriginalTheatreOnline.com and will be available until 30 September. Donations are encouraged in support of Dementia UK.

Miriam Margolyes and OTC Artistic Director Alastair Whatley weigh in on Watching Rosie

Original Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, Alastair Whatley, said, “We are thrilled to be announcing Watching Rosie today. I greatly admired the play on stage and have really enjoyed working with Louise and Mike [Fentiman] to develop it for online audiences. I am very proud of the Original Theatre team, who have kept working throughout lockdown, adapting and diversifying our work and, in so doing, reaching a brand new online audience which is extending all over the world.”



Miriam Margolyes said, “I wanted to be in this film for two reasons. I loved the script and liked the character I’m playing. And it’s a challenge to try a new way of doing things - Zoom is a challenge - and it’s good to be professionally challenged at 79.”

Your second chance to watch Birdsong

Backed by overwhelming success and great viewership, Birdsong will soon be made available again for those who missed it the first time around. Original Theatre Company are delighted to announce the show's second limited release from 7pm on Thursday 16 July until 11.59pm on Sunday 19 July via OriginalTheatreOnline.com.