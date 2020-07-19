Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Cinema: Yentl Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Yentl

Yentl, the classic Barbra Streisand film, comes to The Drive In this summer!

Important information

Child policy
This film is suitable for all ages, parental guidance suggested.
Running time
2hr 8min
Performance dates
19 July at 2pm
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.
Access
Please note all vehicles attending this screening will be subject to boot checks.

Next Available Performances of Cinema: Yentl

TODAY is 7th July 2020

July 2020

Tags:

CinemaThe Drive In cinema in London

We use cookies