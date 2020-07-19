Please Note: All vehicles attending this screening will be subject to car boot checks.



Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car. Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone.

Yentl is Streisand at her best - aside from making her directorial debut, she also produced, starred in and co-wrote the film with Jack Rosenthal.

The film was adapted from a short story by Isaac Bashevis Singer and its subsequent Broadway play. The plot of the film concerns an Eastern European girl in 1904 who flouts tradition by discussing Jewish law. She eventually disguises herself as a man in order to study the Talmud and ends up falling in love with her study partner Mandy Patinkin on great form.

There's just one twist: Streisand's Yentl is a musical and the lady is belting out dozens of memorable musical numbers, including 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?".

Yentl stars Barbra Streisand as Yentl Mendel, Mandy Patinkin as Avigdor, Amy Irving as Hadass Vishkower, Nehemiah Persoff as Rebbe Mendel, Steven Hill as Reb Alter Vishkower, Allan Corduner as Shimmele, Miriam Margolyes as Sarah, and Doreen Mantle as Mrs Shaemen.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by the venue's team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the drive in will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

