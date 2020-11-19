Monday Night at the Apollo concert series to run from January 2021

Casting has been revealed for the first evening of Monday Night at the Apollo with Rosalie Craig, Lucie Jones, and more!

Monday Night at the Apollo three-performance concert series to commence in early January

Beginning on Monday, 11 January 2021 a three-performance run of Monday Night at the Apollo will begin. The new show, which will see a portion of the profits from tickets sales go to Acting for Others, will play a total of three performances on 11 & 25 January and 8 February 2021 respectively. While the show will also be live-streamed for audiences at home, tickets for in-theatre seats to see the production live in the flesh are available now!

Monday Night at the Apollo West End cast

Set to appear in the first concert performance on 11 January are Arthur Darvill (Once, Sweet Charity), Cedric Neal (Chess, Motown the Musical), Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, City of Angels), Lucie Jones (Les Misérables, Waitress), and Rosalie Craig (Company, City of Angels). Further casting for the concers scheduled on 25 January and 8 February will be announced in due time. The show will not only see major stars perform a medley of toe-tapping numbers but will also see them discuss their own professional careers.

Monday Night at the Apollo creatives

The special concert series will be hosted by Miss Littlewood's Greg Barnett. The night will feature musical direction by George Dyer and is produced by Barnett and Hugh Summers for Wild Mountain Productions Ltd. The producers said today: "The challenges of 2020 have forced us, like many in the industry, to adapt and embrace unforeseen obstacles to create something new. We're excited to launch the company with a string of concerts celebrating the diverse talent of British theatre.

"The arts mean so much to so many people and we feel it is important to do everything we can to continue to show its value and raise awareness to the challenges it is facing. As well as contributing to the reopening of our sector, we will be raising money to support the thousands of freelancers who are struggling to survive the pandemic through the incredible organisation Acting for Others. It's time to bring audiences around the country - and beyond - the joy of live theatre once again."

Monday Night at the Apollo tickets available from £24!

Tickets for Monday Night at the Apollo are subject to high demand and limited availability.