Monday Night at the Apollo is a brand-new concert series set to be staged in front of a live socially distanced audience at London's Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue this winter. The concerts will play a strictly limited, three-peformance run at 7pm on 11 & 25 January and 8 February. The show will also be live-streamed for audiences staying at home.

What to expect from Monday Night at the Apollo?

An intimate evening of conversation and song hosted by Greg Barnett, Monday Night at the Apollo will see some of the West End’s best-known performers sing an eclectic mix of music from their favourite genres. Performers will share their most cherished memories and experiences from their careers, alongside performances of music which is personal to them, in a relaxed and informal theatrical celebration.

Who is starring in Monday Night at the Apollo?

Starring in the cast for the performance on 11 January 2021 are Rosalie Craig (Company, City of Angels), Arthur Darvill (Once, Sweet Charity), Cedric Neal (Chess, Motown the Musical), Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, City of Angels), and Lucie Jones (Les Misérables, Waitress).

Further casting will be announced in due course on a rolling basis.

Monday Night at the Apollo creative team

Monday Night at the Apollo is directed by Greg Barnett with musical direction from George Dyer. It features lighting design by Ed Borgnis and is produced by Barnett and Hugh Summers for Wild Mountain Productions Ltd. The show was conceived to support the theatre industry and ten per cent of all ticket sales will be donated to Acting for Others, an organisation made up of 14 individual theatrical charities.

