MondayMotivation Hamilton is Happening

Hamilton Tickets: They're Really Happening For those of you who have been keeping doggedly out of the loop for the last year and a half, Hamilton is that musical that everybody's going on and on and on about – the one composed by Lin Manuel-Miranda, who is also the talent behind In the Heights. Hamilton tells the story of American Independence, with Alexander Hamilton at centre-stage. Showing-off an incredible array of songs and staging, the musical has become almost absurdly popular in the US, now playing on Broadway and in Chicago before going on tour next year – and, of course, opening in London. And why is it that everybody is so obsessed with a musical that hasn't even opened in London yet? How are we so sure that it will blow us all away? Well, we've listened to the CD. The exciting part? (Wait for it …) It has finally been announced that tickets for the West End production of Hamilton are going on sale on the 30th January 2017. It's really happening. At the end of next year, with previews starting in November and an official opening planned for the 1st December, we'll be able to experience Hamilton in the room where it happens, instead of just the CD where it happened. And what comes next? Casting! So watch this space for some more very exciting Hamilton-related news; it won't be long now … (I know, I know, that's the other musical.) There is much to look forward to! #MondayMotivation