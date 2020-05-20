National Theatre decides to remain closed until September May 20, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Royal National Theatre in London has made the decision to suspend all performances until September, it has been announced.

The National Theatre is struggling to survive social distancing measures.

National Theatre pulls all performances up until 31 August

The venue has announced that there will be no performances running between now until the beginning of September. The news comes as social distancing measures still show no signs of being eased up for performance venues, clubs, and the like. The company have stated: "We wait, with you, for government advice about how and when we might be able to welcome you back."

The National has been presenting a number of shows for free on YouTube as part of their National Theatre At Home scheme.

Artistic Director Rufus Norris recently warned that the future of the venue is uncertain. All West End and UK theatres remain closed until at least 28 June, but some are already choosing to remain closed for longer on their own accord. It is likely that many theatres will be reopening at different times.

Some people have called for the UK Government and the media to flip the narrative and say it's okay to attend theatres, the cinema, nightclubs, etc. If strict social distancing continues, many theatres across the country will be forced to close. The theatre industry is invaluable for the London economy and a vital aspect of tourism, bringing in £5 billion annually.