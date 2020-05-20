Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    National Theatre decides to remain closed until September

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The Royal National Theatre in London has made the decision to suspend all performances until September, it has been announced.

    National Theatre decides to remain closed until September
    The National Theatre is struggling to survive social distancing measures.

    National Theatre pulls all performances up until 31 August

    The venue has announced that there will be no performances running between now until the beginning of September. The news comes as social distancing measures still show no signs of being eased up for performance venues, clubs, and the like. The company have stated: "We wait, with you, for government advice about how and when we might be able to welcome you back."

    The National has been presenting a number of shows for free on YouTube as part of their National Theatre At Home scheme.

    Artistic Director Rufus Norris recently warned that the future of the venue is uncertain. All West End and UK theatres remain closed until at least 28 June, but some are already choosing to remain closed for longer on their own accord. It is likely that many theatres will be reopening at different times.

    Some people have called for the UK Government and the media to flip the narrative and say it's okay to attend theatres, the cinema, nightclubs, etc. If strict social distancing continues, many theatres across the country will be forced to close. The theatre industry is invaluable for the London economy and a vital aspect of tourism, bringing in £5 billion annually.

    🎟️ Keep checking our news pages for all the latest West End and UK theatre announcements.
    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Andrew Lloyd Webber raises £500,000 for the Actor's Fund through online streaming

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has managed to raise half a million pounds for the Actor's Fund by streaming his sho... Read more

    Theatres in Italy to reopen in June, will the West End follow?

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Italy, which at one point was the new epicentre for the coronavirus before the United States took over the title... Read more

    Shakespeare's Globe warns that without government support it will not survive

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The Globe has written an open letter for the DCMS (Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport) Committee to the Culture Secre... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies