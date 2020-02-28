New cast and West End extension announced for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Pictured: Aisha Jawando as the iconic Tina Turner.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical extends its run into 2021!

Fans of Tina Turner have a new reason to be "proud Maries" with the exciting news that the hit bio-musical will now be booking until 23 January 2021 with 200,000 new tickets available now!

The Tina Turner Musical has quickly become a global sensation with a New York production headlined by Adrienne Warren running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and two European productions running at the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, Netherlands and the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, Germany respectively.

The latest extension of TINA coincides with a new casting announcement.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical new and current cast

Aisha Jawando, who is currently portraying the 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer, will continue on in her portrayal of Tina Turner whilst the role of Ike Turner (currently played by Ashley Zhangazha) will be taken over by Jammy Kasongo beginning on 17 March. Kasongo is currently playing Richard/Raymond in the musical as it enters its third consecutive year at the Aldwych Theatre. Chanel Hynes is set to play the alternate Tina in her West End stage debut.

Jawando and Kasongo are noted for being in the original London cast with Jawando playing Tina's sister Alline Bullock for the spring 2018 world premiere.

From 17 March, the TINA West End cast will also star Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Garmon Rhys as Tina's manager Roger Davies, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina's grandmother GG, Joseph Richardson as record company marketing manager Erwin Bach, Lucy Vardi as Tina's mother Zelma, Matt Mills as Tina's father Richard Bullock, Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, Posi Morakinyo as Tina's first love Raymond Hill, and Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Bullock.

The West End cast of The Tina Turner Musical is completed by ensemble members Daniella Bowen and Lori Barker; Chris Grahamson as Carpenter, Alex Okoampa as Tina's son Ronnie and Paul Mukembo as Tina's son Craig; Samara Casteallo, Mia Musak and Anu Ogunmefun as The Ikettes; and swings DeeArna McLean, Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Livvy Evans, Michael Woolston-Thomas, Raquel Jones, Samuel J Weir, and Saran Webb.

The children's cast stars Love-Joy Bacelar, Perola Da Cunha and Tia Murrell in the role of Young Anna Mae; Aurelia Hunt, Eden Anthony, and Naniyah Owusu in the role of Young Alline; and Iesa Miller, Rojae Simpson, and Romell Barrocks-Bedeau in the role of Young Craig.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical creative team

The musical about the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prinsa. It features choreography by Anthony van Laast, costume and set design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, musical supervision by Nicholas Skillbeck, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

TINA Aldwych Theatre musical tickets available now for as low as £24!

You now have six extra months to see the spectacular Tina Turner musical live on the West End stage. Hurry and act fast to score the best seats at the Aldwych Theatre for the newly released performances whilst stocks last!