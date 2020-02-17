Menu
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Tickets at the Aldwych Theatre, London

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

    Nkeki Obi-Melekwe brings Tina Turner to life on the West End stage in the Tina Turner Musical

    3387 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    3hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 23 January 2021.
    Content
    The show contains strobe lighting, loud music, gun shots, haze and scenes that some customers may find uncomfortable.
    Special notice
    Please note: Tina Turner will not be appearing in this production. This production has a strict no exchange or refund policy. The appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed.
    Access
    BSL signed performance Wednesday 19 June 7.30pm, please book via Aldwych Access department.

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3387 customer reviews)

    Mary White

    14 hours ago

    We loved the show and would go again

    Jamie Denyer

    36 hours ago

    Breathtaking... Stunning.. Phenomenal.. This show is SIMPLY THE BEST

    Next Available Performances of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 October 2020 November 2020 December 2020 January 2021

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical news

    Nominees announced for inaugural Black British Theatre Awards! 19/9/2019, 4pm
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical extends its run until summer 2020 9/9/2019, 10am
    Aisha Jawando to play the new Tina Turner in London's West End 26/7/2019, 12.05pm
    Final casting announced for the second-year West End company of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical 29/3/2019, 4.15pm

