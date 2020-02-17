Tina: The Musical tickets are now available for this stunning musical playing at the beautiful landmark Aldwych Theatre in London! This highly anticipated musical based on the life of Tina Turner made a huge splash in the UK during its West End premiere. The musical is based on the often tumultuous life and legendary music of international recording artist Tina Turner. The world has been clamouring for a Tina Turner musical and now that their calls have been answered. Tina The Musical tickets are some of the most in-demand tickets in the West End.

Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock and raised in Nutbush, Tennessee. From humble beginnings, Tina would rise to fame as the Queen of Rock n Roll and go on to sell more concert tickets than any other solo artist. The musical follows the highs and lows of Tina's career and personal life and features the songs that you know and love.



First making a name for herself in the 1960s alongside then-husband Ike Turner, she became known for such hits as A Fool in Love, River Deep – Mountain High, and Proud Mary. After her abusive marriage came to an end, Tina rebuilt her career and staged a major solo comeback in the mid-80s. In 1984, her fifth solo album, Private Dancer, became a global success. Some of her most popular songs include Let’s Stay Together, What’s Love Got to Do with It?, I Don’t Wanna Fight, and GoldenEye.

Tina Turner has won a total of 11 Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame. The movie based on her autobiography, I, Tina, garnered Best Actress and Actor nominations for Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne. Tina Turner currently lives in Switzerland and has worked with Stage Productions, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman to bring TINA: the Tina Turner Musical to life.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, who directed the world premiere of MAMMA MIA!. It was written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kess Prins. Choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe stars as Tina Turner joined by Ashley Zhanghaza playing her partner Ike. Read our news article for more information about the new cast of Tina the Musical.



Please note: This production has a strict no exchange or refund policy on Tina: The Musical tickets.