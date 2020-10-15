New comedy The Comeback comes to the West End this December! Oct 15, 2020 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach It has been announced that The Pin duo Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen are bringing their debut play The Comeback to the Noel Coward Theatre for a limited run from 8 December to 3 January. The University of Cambridge duo have made a name for themselves with their critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe offerings and their award-winning BBC Radio 4 series. Their new Audible Original sitcom, The Special Relationship, has also received rave reviews from listeners.

The Comeback in the West End

This new comedy is set to have the whole family doubled over from laughter, described as something between Noises Off and Morecambe and Wise’s old-school charm. When rising comedy duo Ben and Alex land a spot opening up on the comeback tour of a beloved, but slightly has-been comedy team neither pair are particularly happy to be playing to sparse crowds in a sleepy seaside village. But when it turns out that there’s a big Hollywood director in the audience the duos are soon jockeying for the limelight.

The Comeback follows all the drama on and off stage as sabotage, mistaken identity, and farcical mayhem abound. This show promises to deliver a healthy portion of feel-good escapism, real heart and a celebrity guest each night to top it all off.

The Comeback meets Covid-regulations

London’s Noel Coward Theatre will have a reduced capacity in order to comply with COVID-19 Secure Guidelines for social distancing and robust risk mitigation. There will be hand sanitation stations placed throughout, face coverings, and track and trace in place. There will be deep cleaning and sanitation of the theatre and contactless tickets as well as a 48-hour check-in.

Tickets for The Comeback now on sale from £12!

Do not miss your chance to book tickets to the new comedy from The Pin's Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen.