This side-splitting new comedy comes to London's Noel Coward Theatre just in time for Christmas 2020!

Debut play The Comeback from award-winning comedy duo

This original new play is sure to have the whole family in stitches! Brought to you by the award-winning duo from The Pin, Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen The Comeback is guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles. This show has just the right balance of upbeat, head spinning escapism, bittersweet nostalgia and heart-warming feelings-- and to top it all off there will be a celebrity guest each night!

What is The Comeback all about?

When two comics on the rise, Ben and Alex, are booked to open up for a well-loved, though slightly past their prime, duo’s comeback tour feathers are bound to get ruffled. Neither pair are overly thrilled to be playing to an underwhelming crowd in a sleepy seaside village. But when rumour says that there’s a big Hollywood director secretly in the audience both acts are sure they’ve finally got a change to make their big break.

Onstage and off there’s a laugh a minute as the pairs compete for their shot at the spotlight. There will be sabotage, mistaken identity, mirth and mayhem, and who will be standing in the victor’s circle when the applause fades?

