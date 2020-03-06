New West End casting announced for 9 to 5 The Musical Mar 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Dolly Parton's hit West End musical 9 to 5 will feature some fresh new faces in the lead roles beginning next week. The casting shuffle comes just two and a half months before the show's closing at London's Savoy Theatre.

Pictured: Jenny Legg

The Savoy Theatre cast of 9 to 5 will see first cover Jenny Legg (42nd Street) step into the role of Violet Newstead from 12 to 28 March whilst Louise Redknapp is on her solo tour. As a result, the role of Missy Hart will be temporarily covered by Sierra Brewerton, it has been announced.

Louise is scheduled to come back to the 9 to 5 grind following the end of her tour to continue the role alongside Chelsea Halfpenny and Brian Conley until the musical ends on 23 May 2020.

From 6 April. Georgina Castle will take over the role of Doralee from Natalie McQueen whilst Laura Tyler steps into the role of Roz on the same day.

9 to 5 UK Tour 2020 and Sunday in the Park with George

After the show closes its doors, it will embark on its second-ever UK tour, which begins on 29 May at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Other 2020 venues for the touring production of 9 to 5 include the Wolverhampton Grand, Theatre Royal Nottingham, Southampton Mayflower, Leeds Grand, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Stoke Regent Theatre, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Canterbury Marlowe, Bristol Hippodrome, Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Manchester Palace, Eden Court in Inverness, Glasgow's King Theatre, Sheffield Lyceum, New Wimbledon Theatre, Oxford New Theatre, and Liverpool Empire.

The West End production of 9 to 5 will be replaced by Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which opens for previews on 13 June 2020.