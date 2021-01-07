Nominees for 2021 Off-West End Awards announced Jan 7, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Offies recognise those who helped stage theatrical productions over the past year.

Nominees have been revealed for this year's Off-West End Awards, set to highlight works that were produced at venues all across London last year. Among the biggest nominees this year include Rags at the Park Theatre with six nominations as well as The Last Five Years at the Southwark Playhouse, also with six.

OffWestEnd Director, Geoffrey Brown, stated: "In spite of live theatre being closed for most of 2020, there were still some fantastic shows at the start of the year, and between lockdowns, and OffWestEnd is delighted that we are able to recognise and celebrate the best of this work."

The online portion of the awards, entitled the "OnComm Awards", will announce nominees over the coming weeks for a combined digital ceremony unveiling the winners on 21 February 2021. Check out the list of nominees in full below:

Off-West Awards Design Categories nominees full:

Lighting

• Jamie Platt / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse

• Malcolm Rippeth / Afterplay / Coronet Theatre

• Tom White / Macbeth / Wiltons Music Hall

Set

• Casey Jay Andrews / Lockdown Town

• Lucy Osborne / Afterplay / Coronet Theatre

• Patrick Connellan / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre

Sound

• Max Pappenheim / Sunnymead Court / Tristan Bates Theatre

• Neil Bettles / Petrichor / Theatre Royal Stratford East

• Yaiza Varona / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre



Off-West Awards Plays / Musicals / Idea Categories nominees full:

Ensemble: Performance

• Dan Krikler, Harry Francis, Joanne Clifton , Ryan Anderson, Tanisha Mae-Brown, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle

• Daniel Ward, Laurie Jamieson, Nigel Taylor, Rachel Barnes / The Canary and The Crow / Arcola Theatre

• Hannah Livingstone & Stephanie Booth / We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre

IDEA Performance

• Abraão Kimberley, Pedro Verissimo & 13 others / When It Breaks It Burns / Battersea Arts Centre

• FK Alexander / I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre

• Lucy McCormick / Post Popular / Soho Theatre, Johnson & Mackay & United Agents

IDEA Production

• I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre

• Sound Cistem / Plaster Cast Theatre / Vault Festival

• The Lost Hours / Vault Festival

Musicals: Director

• Bronagh Lagan / Rags / Park Theatre

• Jonathan O'Boyle / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse

Musicals: Lead Performance

• Carolyn Maitland / Rags / Park Theatre

• Frances Barber / Musik / Leicester Square Theatre

• Molly Lynch / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse

• Oli Higginson / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse

Musicals: Musical Director

• George Dyer / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse

• Joe Bunker / Rags / Park Theatre

• Michael Bradley / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle

Musicals: Production

• Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment / Rags / Park Theatre

• Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse

• LAMBCO Productions / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle

Musicals: Supporting Performance

• Beaux Harris / Blitz! / Union Theatre

• Dave Willetts / Rags / Park Theatre

• Rachel Izen / Rags / Park Theatre

Plays: Director

• Evan Lordan / We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre

• Jim Pope / Can I Help You? / Omnibus Theatre

• Lily McLeish / Scrounger / Finborough

• Phoebe Barran / Tryst / Chiswick Playhouse

Plays: Lead Performance

• James Demaine / Nuclear War | Buried | Graceland / Old Red Lion

• Jessica Rhodes / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre

• Sam Crane / The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance

Plays: New Play

• Athena Stevens / Scrounger / Finborough

• Sam Steiner / You Stupid Darkness! / Southwark Playhouse

• Sergio Blanco / The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance

Plays: Performance Piece

• Daniel Ward / The Canary and The Crow / Arcola

• Lucy McCormick / Post Popular / Soho Theatre

• Miguel Hernando Torres Umba / Stardust / Roundhouse

Plays: Supporting Performance

• Ali Barouti / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre

• John Hollingworth / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre

• Leigh Quinn / Scrounger / Finborough



Cancelled categories for the 2021 Off-West End Awards

The Offies have announced that the following categories (in alphabetical order from A-Z) will not be recognised this year due to an insufficient number of nominations as a result of theatre closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 measures:

Design: Costume

Design: Video

Choreography

Company Ensemble

Musicals: New Musical

Opera

Panto

Plays: Most Promising New Playwright

Plays: Production

Theatre for Young People: Production (0-7)

Theatre for Young People: Production (13+)

Theatre for Young People: Production (8+)

