    Nominees for 2021 Off-West End Awards announced

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The Offies recognise those who helped stage theatrical productions over the past year.

    Rags The Musical among the big nominees for this year's Offies.

    Nominees have been revealed for this year's Off-West End Awards, set to highlight works that were produced at venues all across London last year. Among the biggest nominees this year include Rags at the Park Theatre with six nominations as well as The Last Five Years at the Southwark Playhouse, also with six.

    OffWestEnd Director, Geoffrey Brown, stated: "In spite of live theatre being closed for most of 2020, there were still some fantastic shows at the start of the year, and between lockdowns, and OffWestEnd is delighted that we are able to recognise and celebrate the best of this work."

    The online portion of the awards, entitled the "OnComm Awards", will announce nominees over the coming weeks for a combined digital ceremony unveiling the winners on 21 February 2021. Check out the list of nominees in full below:

    Off-West Awards Design Categories nominees full:

    Lighting
    • Jamie PlattThe Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
    • Malcolm RippethAfterplay / Coronet Theatre
    • Tom WhiteMacbeth / Wiltons Music Hall
    Set
    • Casey Jay AndrewsLockdown Town
    • Lucy Osborne Afterplay / Coronet Theatre
    • Patrick ConnellanThe Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre
    Sound
    • Max Pappenheim / Sunnymead Court / Tristan Bates Theatre
    • Neil Bettles / Petrichor / Theatre Royal Stratford East
    • Yaiza Varona / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre


    Off-West Awards Plays / Musicals / Idea Categories nominees full:

    Ensemble: Performance
    • Dan Krikler, Harry FrancisJoanne CliftonRyan AndersonTanisha Mae-Brown, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle
    • Daniel WardLaurie Jamieson, Nigel TaylorRachel Barnes The Canary and The Crow / Arcola Theatre
    • Hannah LivingstoneStephanie Booth We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre
    IDEA Performance
     Abraão Kimberley, Pedro Verissimo & 13 others / When It Breaks It Burns / Battersea Arts Centre
     FK AlexanderI Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre
     Lucy McCormickPost Popular / Soho Theatre, Johnson & Mackay & United Agents
    IDEA Production
     I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre
     Sound Cistem / Plaster Cast Theatre / Vault Festival
     The Lost Hours / Vault Festival
    Musicals: Director
     Bronagh LaganRags / Park Theatre
     Jonathan O'BoyleThe Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
    Musicals: Lead Performance
     Carolyn Maitland Rags / Park Theatre
     Frances BarberMusik / Leicester Square Theatre
     Molly LynchThe Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
     Oli HigginsonThe Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
    Musicals: Musical Director
     George DyerThe Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
     Joe BunkerRags / Park Theatre
     Michael Bradley Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle
    Musicals: Production
     Katy Lipson for Aria EntertainmentRags / Park Theatre
     Katy Lipson for Aria EntertainmentThe Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
     LAMBCO ProductionsPippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle
    Musicals: Supporting Performance
    • Beaux HarrisBlitz! / Union Theatre
     Dave Willetts Rags / Park Theatre
     Rachel IzenRags / Park Theatre
    Plays: Director
     Evan LordanWe Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre
     Jim Pope Can I Help You? / Omnibus Theatre
     Lily McLeishScrounger / Finborough
     Phoebe Barran Tryst / Chiswick Playhouse
    Plays: Lead Performance
     James DemaineNuclear War | Buried | Graceland / Old Red Lion
     Jessica Rhodes The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre
     Sam CraneThe Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance
    Plays: New Play
     Athena StevensScrounger / Finborough
     Sam SteinerYou Stupid Darkness! / Southwark Playhouse
     Sergio Blanco The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance
    Plays: Performance Piece
     Daniel WardThe Canary and The Crow / Arcola
     Lucy McCormickPost Popular / Soho Theatre
     Miguel Hernando Torres UmbaStardust / Roundhouse
    Plays: Supporting Performance
     Ali BaroutiThe Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre
     John Hollingworth The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre
     Leigh Quinn Scrounger / Finborough


    Cancelled categories for the 2021 Off-West End Awards

    The Offies have announced that the following categories (in alphabetical order from A-Z) will not be recognised this year due to an insufficient number of nominations as a result of theatre closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 measures:

    Design: Costume
    Design: Video
    Choreography
    Company Ensemble
    Musicals: New Musical
    Opera
    Panto
    Plays: Most Promising New Playwright
    Plays: Production
    Theatre for Young People: Production (0-7)
    Theatre for Young People: Production (13+)
    Theatre for Young People: Production (8+)

